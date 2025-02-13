Liverpool conceded a 98th-minute equaliser as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Arne Slot is preparing to serve his second Liverpool touchline ban.

The Reds head coach was issued his marching orders after the 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby. The final encounter between the fierce foes at Goodison Park was awash with drama on and off the pitch.

The chief talking point arrived after the encounter when a melee ensued. It resulted in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure being sent off by referee Michael Oliver. However, Reds head Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also given red cards and must serve respective one-match touchline bans. Slot had to watch Liverpool’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton earlier this season and will not be in the dugout for Sunday’s encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Slot was clearly irked by some of the decision-making that went against Liverpool. For James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser, the Reds felt that Ibrahima Konate had been fouled by Everton striker Beto when trying to win a header. In addition, there was a lengthy VAR review for a potential offside for Doucoure in the build-up. However, VAR referee Chris Kavanagh deemed the goal legal and wild celebrations from Evertonians ensued for a second time.

As a consequence, Liverpool missed out on the chance to move nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. They are now seven points above second-placed Arsenal. But a new verdict has suggested that Tarkowski’s goal should not have stood.

On X (formerly Twitter), the account Football Offsides (@FutOffsides) which says that it independently checks VAR offside decisions, has claimed that Doucoure was indeed marginally offside but the goal stood due to VAR’s ‘built-in tolerance level’. A post said: “Sixth incorrect offside decision in the Premier League in the 2024-25 Season. Doucouré was marginally offside in the build-up of Everton's second goal against Liverpool. The goal was given due to the system's built-in tolerance level.”

Everton took the lead in the 11th minute when Beto neatly finished. Liverpool were level just five minutes later, though, through Alexis Mac Allister’s header. Mo Salah put the visitors ahead on 73 minutes and it appeared they were set to hang on before Tarkowski’s intervention.

But it was also suggested by Football Offsides that Liverpool might have been a tad fortunate to have equalised. It’s claimed that Andy Robertson had been in an offside position for Mac Allister’s first-half equaliser. But because of a change in possession, VAR could not intervene.

The post said: “Michael Oliver's assistant referee missed an offside offence in the build-up of Liverpool's goal. Robertson, who was offside, stood in the way of a defender, interfering with his movement towards the ball. VAR couldn't review it, as there was a change of possession after.”

Slot was given his marching orders after shaking hands with Oliver. And after being issued his red card, Slot allegedly said to the official: “You gave me a red for that?!” In Slot and Hulshoff’s absence, it is likely that assistant first-team coach Johnny Heitinga will take charge of Liverpool when they face Wolves.