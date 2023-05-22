Liverpool transfer news as Eberechi Eze gives an update on his Crystal Palace future.

Eberechi Eze insists he's 'not too bothered' about being linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Crystal Palace midfielder has been in imperious form since Roy Hodgson returned as interim manager in March. Eze has bagged six goals and created one to drag Palace out of the Premier League relegation battle and up to 11th in the table.

Eze joined Palace for £17 million from QPR in 2020. And having struggled under previous manager Patrick Viera, he's thrived of late after a change in the Selhurst Park hot seat.

The 24-year-old has been mooted as a potential target for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. But Eze is only focused on Palace.

Via the Evening Standard, he said: “I’m not really too bothered about that. I’m just focusing on the present. I want to continue enjoying it and contributing to the team as much as I can. I’m improving every game"

It’s well-documented that Liverpool are in the market for several midfielders in the summer transfer window - with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all departing.

