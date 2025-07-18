Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott of Liverpool warm up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

West Ham United are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of the Liverpool attacking midfielder.

A Premier League side could look to step up their pursuit of Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott, reports suggest.

Elliott faces an uncertain future at Anfield, having been down the pecking order as the Reds won the Premier League title last season. On the way to claiming the silverware, the 22-year-old did not make a single start. In total he made 28 appearances in the 2024-25 season, scoring five goals and creating three.

With Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz for a club-record £100 million, Elliott’s chances of playing in the upcoming campaign look limited further. Wirtz is set to play in Elliott’s favoured No.10 position, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones were preferred in Slot’s maiden season. On the right flank, Mo Salah is the undisputed first choice.

Elliott was highly impressive at the Under-21 European Championships earlier this summer he helped England delivered back-to-back glory. The former Fulham man was voted Player of the Tournament as he scored five goals in the competition.

But during the Euros, Elliott hinted he was ready to leave Liverpool despite being his boyhood club. “I don’t really want to be wasting years of my career because it’s a short career,” he said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen. I need to reflect. I want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision I’m going to have to make.”

West Ham interested

Elliott has been linked with a swathe of clubs during the summer transfer window, including Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Red Bull Leipzig. But it is suggested that West Ham United could look to step up their interest.

According to Hammers insider ExWHUEmployee on Patreon, Graham Potter’s side have been discussing the prospect of signing Elliott throughout the week. They could make a move in the coming days and there is hope that a deal can be achieved.

Slot on Elliott

Speaking in Elliott’s lack of minutes in May, Liverpool head coach Slot said: “I think first of all it’s very important that players who are here with us would like to stay, that’s a bit compliment to everyone working here.

“Harvey is one of the players who hasn’t had as much playing time as he maybe deserves, but like some others he’s in competition with so many good players that mainly I’ve chosen.

“Also partly because he was injured for a long time and I’ve been honest with him, the first part after he came back from his injury he wasn’t the same as he was before his injury.

“But the last few months he’s back to his old level again. There was no need for me to start with different players, but I think if you look at the amount of minutes that he had in the last one or two months and the time before, you can see it goes up already. So that tells you that we like, I like, him more now than I did the first months when he came back from his injury.”