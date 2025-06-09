Andrew Robertson, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrate with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season, following during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s younger stars has admitted he will need to consider his future at the club this summer

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has admitted he doesn’t want to waste his career on the bench and that he could be forced to leave Anfield this summer in pursuit of more playing time.

Of the Reds’ senior players, only Federico Chiesa played fewer minutes than Elliott in the most recent campaign. The 22-year-old made 28 appearances, totalling 822 minutes as he scored five goals. He was in 42 matchday squads, meaning he was left on the bench in 14 fixtures.

He was tentatively linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen as part of the deal to sign Florian Wirtz and is unlikely to be short of suitors if he does opt to leave Liverpool. He joined the Reds in the summer of 2021 and is under contract until 2027.

He has made 147 appearances for the Reds since his arrival at the club, scoring 15 goals and providing 20 assists and was previously been described as a “special talent” by ex-Liverpool striker Neil Mellor following a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup last campaign.

What did Harvey Elliott say about his Liverpool future

In an honest response to being asked about his future, Elliott said: "It's just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I'm coming into an age now where I'm 22, I'm going to be 23 next season.

"I don't really want to be wasting years on my career because it's a short career. You don't know what's going to happen.

"I need to reflect. I need to see if I'm content in doing what I'm doing and how can I improve as a player because that's the most important thing.

"I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that's to go somewhere else, then it's a decision that I'm going to have to make and I just need to see what happens.

"Nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, the team. I support them as well. But most importantly, it's just about what's best for my career."

Elliott’s limited game time last term was also down to a foot injury that he picked up in September, as he added: "After my injury, I think it was always going to be hard, but I'd hoped I would have got some more opportunities - but football is football."

Arne Slot has already addressed Harvey Elliott’s lack of minutes

Elliott can play out on the right but that spot is sewn up by Mohamed Salah who was Liverpool’s major goal threat last season. He can play in attacking midfield too with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister the main choices for that role. He has the ability to play on the left too but Slot has Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo for that position.

Minutes could prove even more difficult to come by next campaign if a deal for Wirtz can be agreed between Liverpool and Leverkusen.

Speaking about Elliott last month, Slot said: “Harvey is one of the players who hasn’t had as much playing time as he maybe deserves, but like some others he’s in competition with so many good players that mainly I’ve chosen.

“Also partly because he was injured for a long time and I’ve been honest with him, the first part after he came back from his injury he wasn’t the same as he was before his injury. But the last few months he’s back to his old level again.

“There was no need for me to start with different players, but I think if you look at the amount of minutes that he had in the last one or two months and the time before, you can see it goes up already. So that tells you that we like, I like, him more now than I did the first months when he came back from his injury.”