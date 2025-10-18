The Premier League campaign gets back underway this weekend with Liverpool and Everton both in action against opposition from Manchester.

Meanwhile, Liverpool host Manchester United aiming to end a three-game losing streak. The Reds hit a worrying slump in form before the international break but all three losses came away from home. Arne Slot will hope a return to Merseyside can inspire the Reds back to winning ways.

The campaign might only be seven games old but how might things look so far without the use of VAR? The technology has been in the Premier League since 2019 and has caused plenty of debate and controversy in that time.

Things might not look too different for Liverpool and Everton so far this season but other clubs have been impacted by overturns of VAR. The below table only includes VAR decisions actually overturned once Stockley Park has gotten involved.

