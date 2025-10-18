How might the Premier League table look this season had VAR not been implemented? Let's dive in...placeholder image
Premier League table without VAR: Where Liverpool and Everton would sit as season resumes

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2025, 07:57 BST

The Premier League table is seven games old - but how might it look for Liverpool and Everton without the use of VAR?

The Premier League campaign gets back underway this weekend with Liverpool and Everton both in action against opposition from Manchester.

The Toffees head to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City but will do so without Jack Grealish, who is unable to play against his parent club due to Premier League rules over loan players.

Meanwhile, Liverpool host Manchester United aiming to end a three-game losing streak. The Reds hit a worrying slump in form before the international break but all three losses came away from home. Arne Slot will hope a return to Merseyside can inspire the Reds back to winning ways.

The campaign might only be seven games old but how might things look so far without the use of VAR? The technology has been in the Premier League since 2019 and has caused plenty of debate and controversy in that time.

Things might not look too different for Liverpool and Everton so far this season but other clubs have been impacted by overturns of VAR. The below table only includes VAR decisions actually overturned once Stockley Park has gotten involved.

Points without VAR: 2

1. 20th: Wolves

Points without VAR: 2 | Getty Images

Points without VAR: 4

2. 19th: West Ham United

Points without VAR: 4 | Getty Images

Points without VAR: 4

3. 18th: Burnley

Points without VAR: 4 | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Points without VAR: 5

4. 17th: Nottingham Forest

Points without VAR: 5 | Getty Images

