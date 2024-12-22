Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal injury update on Bukayo Saka after the Gunners close the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta admitted he is ‘very worried’ after losing a key Arsenal player to injury amid the Premier League title race.

The Gunners earned a 5-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to move within three points of leaders Liverpool. But Arsenal had to substitute talisman Bukayo Saka in the 24th minute as he suffered a hamstring injury.

Saka has been in fine form this season, scoring nine goals and recording 13 assists in 24 appearances. But the England international now is likely to face a spell on the sidelines. To compound Arsenal’s concerns, fellow forward Raheem Sterling missed the win over Palace after suffering an issue in training.

Gunners boss Arteta said: “He felt something in his hamstring, he couldn't continue. He will have to be assessed. [I'm] pretty worried about that one.” Asked how long Saka might be sidelined for, Arteta replied: "It's difficult. They have tested him but it's very difficult to say how bad it is. We don't know for how long. To lose two players in 24 hours is not good.

"Unfortunately, with the amount of games that we are playing and with this schedule, it doesn't surprise me. But the team will react to that. I’m not sure if it’s exactly the same one, or the same leg. It’s the third minor injury; I don’t know how big this one is going to be but he already had two of them.”

A Gabriel Jesus double and goals from Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice earned Arsenal a comfortable win over Palace. Liverpool’s lead at the summit has been cut but they have two games in hand ahead of a trip to Tottenham Hotspur today.

With Manchester City losing 2-1 to Aston Villa - their nine loss in 12 games - it appears there will be a new team who will be crowned Premier League champions this season. However, Arsenal has insisted that it’s still too early to think about silverware. He added: “At the moment, we are not there yet, and they have a few games in hand. It’s so difficult for any team to win it in any competition so anything can happen. We want to put our noses right in there and compete the way we are competing every single game, let’s see what happens. We’re not even halfway!”