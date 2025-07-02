Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal have all been linked with the League Two youngster.

A prolific teenager is keen to join Liverpool this summer, reports suggest.

The Reds have been plenty busy adding youngsters to their academy ranks in recent years. Last summer, Liverpool poached Rio Ngumoha from Premier League rivals Chelsea - which reportedly left staff at the Stamford Bridge side incensed.

In addition, Trey Nyoni (Leicester City), Amara Nallo (West Ham) and Ben Doak (Celtic) have all moved to the Reds and made first-team debuts. As have James McConnell (Sunderland) and Stefan Bajcetic (Celta Vigo) while Bobby Clark was sold to Red Bull Salzburg last summer for £9 million after being poached from Newcastle United.

And according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have their eyes on Salford City prospect Will Wright. The 17-year-old scored more than 50 goals at all levels for the Ammies in the 2024-25 season. He was handed his senior debut off the bench Salford’s 8-0 defeat by Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Wright is heading into the second year of his scholarship at the League Two outfit. It is suggested that Liverpool have made an offer to Salford - managed by Reds fan Karl Robinson - for the prospect but it’s yet to be accepted. As a result, City are said to be ready to make an offer in excess of £100,000 plus add-ons. Arsenal, Brentford, Burnley and Leicester City have also displayed an interest. However, it’s claimed that Wright - who previously represented AFC Fylde - would prefer to join Liverpool.

Youth chances

Since arriving as head coach, Arne Slot has been prepared to give chances to youngsters. Ngumoha was handed a full Liverpool debut in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley, becoming the youngster player in the club’s history to start a game in the competition at the age of 16 years and 135 days.

In addition, Nyoni made five outings in the 2024-25 season. His appearance off the bench in a 3-2 Champions League loss at PSV Eindhoven made him the Reds’ youngest-ever player in Europe aged 17 years and 213 days. The midfielder signed a new long-term contract earlier this week on his 18th birthday.

In Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League last term, they had three academy players in their starting line-up. Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley and Caoimhin Kelleher all helped the Reds earn a deserved victory over the then-European champions.

“I think it’s nice for him (Bradley), nice for his family, it’s nice for us,” Slot told reporters. “But it’s also very nice for the academy that a player that comes through the ranks of the academy does so well And not only him, Caoimh was outstanding today, Curtis was outstanding today.

“Probably all of them were outstanding, but to have three academy players in your team doing so well is also a big compliment for the academy this club has. “Conor did very well, but I’m totally not surprised at him doing so well, because he showed this already last season and showed this season in training sessions and games as well. So very nice for him.”