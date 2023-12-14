'Liverpool called' - £115m star explains why he chose Chelsea after summer saga

The Chelsea midfielder was a key target for Liverpool in the summer.

Moises Caicedo has explained why he chose Chelsea over Liverpool in the summer as the two clubs faced off against each other in the transfer market.

Caicedo, 21, was subject to interest from both clubs and Liverpool initially had agreed a £110m British record transfer fee for the Ecuador international before the London club swooped in with a superior offer of £115m. The transfer saga was ended when he signed an eight-year-deal at Chelsea and he has since gone on to make 17 appearances in all competitions, with 12 starts coming in the league.

Liverpool then went on to sign midfield duo Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch for a combined fee of just over £50m following the failed pursuit and have successfully refreshed their midfield with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai establishing themselves as key figures already.

When asked about Liverpool's interest in the summer, Caicedo spoke to Sky Sports about the support he felt from the Blues in what he described as a tough decision to leave the Seagulls.

"I was talking with Chelsea first and then it was impossible to say no to Chelsea because there were with me, supporting me." The former Brighton star revealed. "In the summer, I suffered a lot because it was complicated to leave Brighton and they were with me.

"In the last moment Liverpool called to me, but it was late. I wanted to play for Chelsea and the people who work here were with me in every moment when I was suffering; it was tough to say no to Chelsea."

Fans were initially shocked to see such a big fee submitted, given their typically frugal method of dealing with transfers. Prior to that, their biggest ever offer was the £75m which secured the signing of Virgil van Dijk back in 2018.