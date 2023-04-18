Register
£16m Liverpool transfer target dubbed ‘better than Bellingham’ is open to Anfield move

Latest update on a potential Jude Bellingham alternative for Liverpool this summer.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:34 BST

Liverpool could be a step closer to signing a replacement to their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, following updates on their interest in Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

The midfielder signed for the Bundesliga side last summer from Ajax, but he has not been receiving regular playing time and could be looking to move on when the transfer window opens again.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have already been in contact with Gravenberch’s father and agent over whether he would sign for another club so soon after joining Bayern.

The 20-year-old himself has also reportedly told the Merseyside outfit he would be open to a move to Anfield.

Who is Liverpool transfer target Ryan Gravenberch?

Ryan Gravenberch in action for Bayern MunichRyan Gravenberch in action for Bayern Munich
Ryan Gravenberch in action for Bayern Munich

Gravenberch was snapped up by Bayern last summer for €19 million (£16m) plus add-ons.

Prior to his move, the youngster had only played for his boyhood club Ajax, where he made 103 senior appearances and contributed 12 goals and 13 assists.

Since joining the Bavarians, the midfield man has made 18 league appearances, with most of them cameos. But despite his lack of time in Bayern colours, Gravenberch has received heavy praise from former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star Rafael Van der Vaart.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport (via liverpool.com), the former midfielder paid his fellow countryman a huge compliment while comparing him to Liverpool’s former target Bellingham.

“What I think is the big difference [between the two players], Bellingham is a step lower at a club and always plays. I think Gravenberch is better than him, in every way. Especially physically.”

Could Liverpool sign Ryan Gravenberch?

With Gravenberch somewhat out of favour for Bayern and the player clearly looking for more opportunities, Liverpool are keen to see if they can do business with the Bundesliga giants.

According to The Mirror’s report, the Reds would need to fork out £200,000 per week in wages in order to match Gravenberch’s current terms over in Germany. However, this amount was “not deemed to be an issue” when Liverpool recently spoke with the midfielder’s advisers.

Due to Bellingham’s sky-high price tag in excess of £130 million, they have been forced to withdraw their interest. Borussia Dortmund’s asking price would have eaten too much into Jurgen Klopp’s summer budget, leaving the side with no choice but to explore cheaper options.

