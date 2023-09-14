Watch more videos on Shots!

Liverpool managed to escape the grasps of Al-Ittihad during the summer window after their relentless pursuit of Mohamed Salah. The Saudi Arabia club came knocking for the Egyptian’s signature and had a world record nine-figure offer ready for Liverpool’s troubles as well, but the Reds firmly rejected their advances.

The Saudi Pro League has been poaching Premier League players all summer, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Roberto Firmino also made the move following his release from the club. Interest in the Anfield roster didn’t stop there either, as the likes of Luis Díaz and of course Salah also attracted the division’s attention.

Thiago was another Liverpool star who was linked to Saudi Arabia but although he didn’t make the move, he is still on the radar of other clubs. Trabzonspor are eager to bring the midfielder in before the Turkish transfer window closes on Friday and according to Spanish outlet AS, Thiago is on board with the idea.

The report claims that the 32-year-old is ‘convinced that he will value the offer’ from the club and he also ‘wants to leave’ Liverpool. It’s very tough ask for Trabzonspor though, as they have a little more than 24 hours left to strike a deal, and the Reds have made it clear that they are not open to negotiate the exit of Thiago.

The Süper Lig outfit have already acquired Nicolas Pépé following his release from Arsenal and are keen to add proven international Thiago to their ranks too. The Spaniard’s contract is due to run out next summer but Liverpool need all the options they can get this season, following their dramatic midfield overhaul and exodus during the summer.