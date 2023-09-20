The Japanese international has a strong reputation and has started this season in strong form.

Liverpool’s search for a Mohamed Salah replacement is likely ongoing behind the scenes after the intense summer transfer interest from Saudi Arabia and one option is starting to emerge at the start of the new season.

Over the weekend, there was a dazzling performance from Takefusa Kubo, who shone at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Sociedad fell to a late 2-1 defeat in La Liga.

Kubo, a former Real Madrid player himself, starred on the right wing as he completed the most dribbles (4) had the most chances created (3) and was the most fouled player (4) on the pitch.

He made the move from Madrid this summer to Sociedad for just £6m and he’s looked like one of the bargains of the summer already.

With three goals and one assist so far this season, he looks ready totake the step up after developing across Asia and Spain in the 22-year-old’s career to date.

Supremely talented, he once told Eden Hazard in a viral video that he used to watch him before matches and now he’s on track to be a sensation himself.

In terms of Liverpool, Kubo had been loosely linked in the past with a move - it would certainly be something the Japanese international would welcome given he revealed he supported them growing up.

“There aren’t many teams I like, I don’t have a particular team [ but] Liverpool is the most interesting soccer [football] team these days. When I watch [them], I think ‘what a great team,’” He said when speaking to GOAL Japan in 2019.

With Salah expected to the subject of a major bid next summer from Saudi Arabia, a replacement for him could be Kubo. Left-footed, quick feet, direct in attack and a creator/goal scorer, he could certainly be a strong option off the right, he can also play on either flank or behind a forward offering that flexibility but he starred off the right over the weekend.

Considering that Salah at the same age played a 50-game season at 22 for Basel, the main task for Kubo is not only to continue to develop on the pitch, but to be able to consistently perform and that is what we’re seeing at the start of this season.

Salah at the same age had already played over 6,000 minutes of club football across Egypt and FC Basel, but Kubo is highly experienced already with over 10,000 minutes across Japan, Villarreal, Getafe, Sociedad and Mallorca - as well as 27 caps for Japan.

Salah has transformed into an all-round attacker in recent seasons and there’s probably a handful of superstars who could emulate his level of influence in this Liverpool side.