Liverpool target Nico Williams could be on the market this summer with reports suggesting the player's representatives have informed clubs he is 'ready to agree' on a move.

Williams has spent his entire senior career with Athletic Bilbao after joining them as an 11-year-old back in 2013, progressing through the academy and sister clubs before breaking into the first-team. The 21-year-old has been a regular feature over the last three years, proving crucial to his side's hopes of European football this season.

With three goals and six assists in the league, Williams has attracted plenty of interest from top European clubs including Liverpool and Aston Villa, who tried to sign him last summer. And now HITC reports that the young forward is ready to make his move and potential suitors have been informed of his availability.

The report adds that Williams has a €50million (£42.5m) release clause in his contract with Athletic Club, and the Spanish side are not expected to accept a lower fee with their young talent tied down until 2027. Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for wide reinforcements amid questions over the longevity of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian will turn 32 in June and enter the final 12 months of his contract at the end of that month, with Saudi Pro League interest set to return after a £150m bid was rejected last summer.

The report states that Liverpool see Williams as the potential successor to Salah, but the Spanish international is naturally right-footed and usually operates on the left for Athletic Club. Nonetheless, interest remains in the young forward and speculation will only intensify closer to summer, particularly if Salah's contract situation is not cleared up.

