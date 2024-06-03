Liverpool are expected to make some new additions this summer as new manager Arne Slot starts work at Anfield

The summer transfer window opens later this month and Liverpool are expected to bolster their squad for their first season since Jurgen Klopp’s departure. The German has been replaced by Dutchman Arne Slot and the new head coach is ready to add to his ranks.

A number of players have already been linked with moves to the red half of Merseyside ahead of the summer but one player reportedly being eyed by Liverpool and Premier League rivals Newcastle United is Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo started his career with Troyes before making the move to Brentford in 2019. The 24-year-old, who turns 25 in August, has admitted links to the likes of Liverpool are ‘enticing’ and that he is keen to play in the biggest competitions.

"I've spent five seasons at Brentford, in a club that knew how to help me grow and take a step forward," he told L'Equipe. "But yes, I want to play in the biggest competitions, in the best clubs. It’s still enticing to see some big teams interested in me. We'll see."

Liverpool have the advantage over Newcastle in the race for the forward as they can offer Mbeumo Champions League football. The Magpies finished seventh in the Premier League last term but missed out on the Europa Conference League after Manchester United, who finish eighth, defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup final to claim a Europa League spot. That meant sixth-placed Chelsea took the Europa Conference League place that would have gone to Newcastle if Man City had won the FA Cup.

Reports claim Brentford will demand £50m for Mbeumo, who is under contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until the summer of 2026. Mbeumo penned a new deal with the Bees back in January 2022. At the time, his manager Thomas Frank said: “I am very pleased that Bryan has decided to extend his contract with us. He has been an important player for us since he arrived in 2019. He had a fantastic first season in the Championship and just as good a follow-up year last season, as he developed other parts of his game. His Premier League performances have been even more impressive.

“As everyone knows, Bryan has hit the woodwork seven times this season. Margins have gone against him, but he has given us a lot. He has been a constant threat to our opponents. I am also very pleased that we have a chance to maximise Bryan's potential. We are only seeing the start of what he will be able to produce. He has a brilliant future in front of him."