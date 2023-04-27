Pundits were wax lyrical about this Liverpool star following his display against West Ham United.

Liverpool earned an important three points on the road this week after edging out West Ham United in a 2-1 victory.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Joël Matip ensured Jurgen Klopp and his men returned to Merseyside with the best possible result as they continued their fight for a top four finish at the end of the season.

While it was a strong team effort from the Reds, one man in particular received praise in abundance from Ian Wright and Gary Lineker during their Match of the Day analysis.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was lauded for his ability to create chances and pick the perfect pass with his eagle-eyed vision.

Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘masterclass’ vs West Ham

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold takes a free-kick

The £65 million-valued right-back — who is known for his ability to join the attack and often lead Liverpool’s creative flow — produced the assist for Gakpo’s opening goal.

Alexander-Arnold slotted a neat pass through the middle of several West Ham defenders to pick out the Dutch attacker, who rifled the ball past Łukasz Fabiański.

“Trent’s masterclass that he put on today with his passing. In the first-half in particular, was absolutely unbelievable,” Wright said.

“He switches the play very, very easily and opens it up for Liverpool.”

The Arsenal legend also questioned why the West Ham players weren’t making more of an effort to mark Alexander-Arnold and minimalise his ability to make pin-point passes.

Lineker echoed Wright’s praise and paid Alexander-Arnold a huge compliment, describing him as “the best passer in English football.”

According to Sofascore, the Liverpudlian took 124 touches and made 83 accurate passes throughout the match. He also made two key passes, four interceptions, and two clearances.

What is next for Liverpool this season?

The Reds have moved up into sixth in the Premier League table, but they still have a big push ahead of them if they want to challenge for Champions League football.

Next up on Liverpool’s calendar is Tottenham Hotspur at home, which kicks off this Sunday at 16.30 BST.