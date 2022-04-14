All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Liverpool.

Liverpool kept their hopes a historic quadruple alive by advancing past Benfica into the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Reds had to rely on aggregate to see off their Portuguese opponents, who put up an admirable fight in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

But while matters on the pitch continue to go well for Jurgen Klopp’s men, things in the boardroom look set to be equally as intriguing in the coming months.

With plenty of transfer speculation doing the rounds, we’ve gathered up some of the latest news and rumours below...

City set to rival Reds for Tchouameni

According to an update from Football Insider, Man City have made Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni their “number one target” this summer.

The Monaco start has reportedly been identified as the man to replace the outgoing Fernandinho, who revealed his intentions to return to Brazil in a press conference this week.

City’s interest could prove to be a blow for the Reds, who have frequently been mentioned as admirers of the 22-year-old.

Tchouameni is under contract in France until 2024, but it is understood that Monaco could be convinced to sell this summer if they were to receive a lucrative enough offer.

Nunez willing to move this summer

Liverpool fans were given a glimpse at how dangerous reported target Darwin Nunez can be in their side’s thrilling 3-3 Champions League draw against Benfica on Wednesday evening.

The Uruguayan scored at Anfield, and would have added more to his 32-goal tally for the season had it not been for the offside flag.

It is widely expected that Nunez will depart Benfica this summer, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has backed up those claims by suggesting that the player is “prepared to leave” in the coming months.

The 22-year-old could cost anywhere up to £66 million.

Reds eye Tottenham target

Liverpool are ready to step up their pursuit of Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, who is also rumoured to be on Tottenham’s radar.

As per TuttoJuve, the Reds are willing to launch a bid of around £25 million to lure the Brazilian to Anfield from Torino.