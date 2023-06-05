Register
BREAKING
PSG and Chelsea transfer decision could be a major blow to Liverpool

The Blues and Reds are both tracking 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 5th Jun 2023, 21:25 BST

Liverpool have been dealt a transfer blow ahead of the summer window as Chelsea have reportedly been forced out of the race for one of their main midfield targets and switched focus to Romeo Lavia.

The Southampton midfielder is a young and promising talent who has just been relegated with the Saints, and this summer is likely to see multiple teams jostling for his signature. Liverpool have been linked with a swoop as they seek to bolster their options in the centre of the pitch.

Chelsea were set on signing Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte this summer, but found themselves financially out-muscled by Paris Saint-Germain, who have seemingly met his release clause of €60m and have offered a higher salary. The tenacious midfielder has developed a strong reputation in Portugal and beyond following last season and has been a primary target of both clubs.

The Blues are also targeting Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to recruit two defensive midfielders this summer.

So what does this mean for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool? Well, it points towards the Reds focusing on other targets; the likes of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Alexis Mac Allister are all realistic deals that the club are pursuing and it’s unlikely they could match the financial power of Chelsea when it comes to shared targets such as Lavia.

At just 19, Lavia has shown an excellent temperament and shined in a struggling Southampton that were relegated. He also scores well in comparison to other midfielders when it comes to take-ons, successful passes, blocks, inteceptions and tackles which makes him an exciting prospect.

Romeo Lavia has been a shining light in a dark season for Southampton, with his former club Manchester City having a buy-back option of around £40m to resign the Belgian midfielder - Credit: GettyRomeo Lavia has been a shining light in a dark season for Southampton, with his former club Manchester City having a buy-back option of around £40m to resign the Belgian midfielder - Credit: Getty
