The pursuit of Chelsea’s Mason Mount may be over for Liverpool but the search for new midfielders doesn’t stop there. Of course, the Reds remain the favourites to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this summer but there are other options Jurgen Klopp is considering as well.

The latest update on Ryan Gravenberch suggests he is likely heading for the door after struggling for minutes with Bayern Munich. That’s according to journalist Kerry Hau (via Soccer News), who reports that an exit ‘seems almost inevitable’ despite the midfielder only signing last summer from Ajax.

Since his move to the Bundesliga, Gravenberch has had limited time on the pitch and has made mainly cameo appearances. The 21-year-old is eager to take on a more regular role but it doesn’t seem a likely outcome under Thomas Tuchel, even though he became an almost everpresent figure with Ajax.

The report from Hau claims that unless Tuchel outlines a clear plan for Gravenberch’s future, it’s likely the Dutchman will be seeking a move elsewhere and Liverpool have been named as a ‘likely destination.’

The Reds are certainly keen on the midfielder and have already been in contact over acquiring his services this summer. In fact, both Liverpool and Newcastle are willing to pay in the region of €50 million (£43m) to get a deal done. Both outfits have also reportedly ‘already made proposals’ so it’s a matter of who can strike the better deal with both player and club.