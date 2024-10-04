Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryan Gravenberch was highly impressive in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Bologna.

Rafael van der Vaart once again waxed lyrical about Ryan Gravenberch as Liverpool continued their perfect start in the Champions League.

The midfielder was at the nucleus of the Reds’ 2-0 triumph over Bologna at Anfield. Gravenberch was named Liverpool’s man of the match for his performance in the middle of the park, with Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah on target.

The Reds are firmly on track to automatically qualify for the knockout stage of Europe’s elite club competition, while they top the Premier League table ahead of a trip to Crystal Palace tomorrow.

Van der Vaart has long been a fan Gravenberch. The former Real Madrid playmaker’s admiration stretches back to when Gravenberch was coming through the ranks a Ajax. And van der Vaart was left highly impressed by the Holland international against Bologna. Speaking on Ziggo Sport (via voetbalprimeur.nl), he said: "A coach who has confidence in him and puts him in a position. He really makes it happen. And Van Dijk plays the balls in perfectly. He has that in his package."

"He was the man of the first half. He was in between everything. And the turning away. A kind of contortionist. The power he radiates... He's just a beautiful player. Isn't this great?"

Liverpool are fifth in the league phase of the new Champions League format, having earned a 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro last month. Ex-Everton, Manchester United and West Ham boss David Moyes analysed that game on behalf of UEFA and picked out Gravenberch as Arne Slot’s side’s key man.

In the Bologna match-day programme, Moyes said: "Lots of play went through him and he received the ball in good spaces and turned and played forward well. He also broke play up and showed athleticism to get back when required.