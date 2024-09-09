Rafael van der Vaart. . (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch has enjoyed a fine start to Liverpool’s season.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rafael van der Vaart has heaped praise on Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch’s form.

The midfielder has excelled in the early stages of the 2024-25 season after being deployed in the No.6 role following the arrival of Arne Slot as head coach. Gravenberch has helped the Reds make a perfect start in the Premier League, with his performance in a 3-0 victory over Manchester United particularly impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old has taken that form onto the international stage. At the weekend, he started for the Netherlands as they earned a comprehensive 5-2 triumph against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Nations League.

Gravenberch was held in high regard when he broke through the ranks at Ajax but had a difficult year at Bayern Munich, while he was not a regular starter in his first season at Liverpool after his £34 million arrival in August 2023. But van der Vaart has always been an admirer and reckons that Gravenberch is showing his true ability.

The ex-Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder told Dutch broadcaster NOS: "Ryan Gravenberch is playing very good! Super sharp, looking like a free man, super dynamic, always between the lines. He is playing with so much confidence, it’s finally coming out!"

On the qualities Gravenberch brings to the No.6 position, Slot said after the win over Man Utd: “His quality on the ball could be my first answer but I think coming from the Netherlands we all know how good he is with the ball. He can be a really important player for our build-up game, but what impressed me most when I started working with him [was] how much he can run and then still how good he is when he arrives in the duel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today, you saw with him, Dominik [Szoboszlai] and Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] how much they were able to keep on running. Sometimes you’re late, but then they just kept on running and arriving in the duel. So, that is the one thing that impressed me most about him: how good he also is without the ball.”