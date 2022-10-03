Liverpool host Rangers in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst heaped praise on his Rangers side as they got the perfect result ahead of their Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The Ibrox outfit thrashed Hearts 4-0 on Saturday to stay within two points of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Liverpool, in contrast, were held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton as their stuttering start in the Premier League continued.

Rangers are heavy underdogs against the Reds ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League Group A fixture.

Van Bronckhorst knows the Gers are facing a ‘top side in Europe’ and tactics could prove key.

He told Rangers’ website: “I think we started the game really well, the first goal was very important and the second goal after that also but I think we created many chances especially in transition moments to score even more.

“Of course, with the sending off we knew we could control the game and managed to score two more goals which maybe should’ve been more, but I think it was very positive that we kept a clean sheet as well.

“We started really well, we knew they would come at us in the beginning but we matched their character and their spirit which we also have so I think that was the key to starting the game well and that is why we controlled the game after the sending off.

“There were another two goals again for Antonio, he has been amazing for us and it was two important goals today and it was also good to see [Alberto] Morelos and [Ryan] Kent on the scoresheet because we need goals so overall I am very happy.

“It is always easier to work towards the next game when you have a good win so that is very positive. The opponent we are facing on Tuesday, Liverpool, are a top side in Europe so we will have to be ready.