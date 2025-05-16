Ibrahima Konate is attracting interest from Real Madrid as Liverpool look to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold saga

Following the confirmation of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s imminent departure from Liverpool to Real Madrid, fresh reports from Spain now suggest that Reds centre-back Ibrahima Konate could be the next name that the 15-time European champions target as they aim to assemble a dream team that can once again compete for the biggest honours.

Carlo Ancelotti’s trophy-laden four-year spell in the capital is destined to end on a whimper, with the club falling short in the Champions League quarter-final, the La Liga title race and both the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona are the new kings of Spanish football and it appears to be the worst kept secret in football that former Anfield favourite Xabi Alonso will be tasked with trying to restore the team to its former glory next season.

Sky Sports understands that the club are making a fast start towards reinvigorating the defence with Liverpool-linked target Dean Huijsen reportedly set to arrive from Bournemouth for £50m while Konate has been lined up as a target to help complete what looks destined to be a formidable defensive pairing.

Real Madrid hope to sign Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid are believed to be huge admirers of French defender Ibrahima Konate, who has been one of the standout performers in an excellent year for the Reds.

Overall, Konate has made 130 appearances across all competitions since his arrival in 2021 but it’s fair to say that this has been by some distance his best season at Anfield, with the 25-year-old making 40 appearances across all competitions while winning a league title and reaching the final of the Carabao Cup.

He also formed part of the team which defeated Madrid in the league-phase while keeping Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jnr, Jude Bellingham and co quiet in a 2-0 victory.

Konate is blessed with exceptional strength, defensive awareness, speed and the ability to thrive in aerial duels, making him the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk.

He’s someone Liverpool value greatly as he approaches the final season of his Anfield contract. However, the Reds hierarchy will be cautious of allowing the defender of high value to leave on a free in a repeat of the Trent saga.

The amazing swap deal Liverpool could look to strike amid Konate exit links

No Liverpool fan will want to lose Ibrahima Konate after his contributions to the club’s success this season. However, it could be tempting for the side to cash in on the Frenchman this summer so they can use the funds to find a replacement.

Real Madrid could be tempted to try and add Konate to their squad for a slightly cut-price figure this summer to give the incoming boss the best chance of success next term.

This could hand Liverpool an opportunity to try and take control of the narrative and attempt to sign an in-demand Real Madrid star that’s believed to be considering his future in the form of Rodrygo.

The Brazil international can play all over the front three and has already won two Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey. The 24-year-old has immense speed, technical qualities and an eye for goal, which he’s already proven in huge contests throughout his career.

Rodrygo scored twice in the 2023 Copa del Rey final to help his side to a 2-1 win over Osaunua, found the net in a 4-1 win in the Super Copa de Espana final in 2024, he also scored twice in quick succession during the 2022 semi-final against Manchester City and is renowned for his ability to pop up with huge goals on big occasions.

He boasts a record of 68 goals and 50 assists in 267 appearances for Madrid but is believed to be considering his future, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes after falling down the pecking order in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Mail Sport has even gone as far as to claim the Brazil international no longer wants to play for Madrid and is keen on a new challenge.

With Madrid showing interest in Konate as they aim to tighten up a defence that’s struggled at times this season, Liverpool could look to take advantage of the situation by trying to get a hold of Rodrygo as part of the deal. The Reds have reportedly planned talks with the player.

Rodrygo is thought to be valued at £85m as per Football Insider while Konate is also worth a similar amount (£84m) if claims from Marca are to be believed.

The move would potentially offer Liverpool a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah in attack and offer Madrid a vital boost in defence as they aim to regain the Champions League. It would also avoid the nightmare of losing another player to Real on a free.