Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window

Liverpool look set to miss out on the signing of Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, who is bound for Real Madrid after the Spanish club reportedly agreed to pay his £50m release clause.

Huijsen was linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal with the Spanish international’s performances for the Cherries putting him on the radar of several of Europe’s top clubs. It means the Reds now need to turn their attention elsewhere.

Benfica ace Tomás Araújo has been linked with a move to Anfield but Fabrizio Romano has given a fresh update on who else sporting director Richard Hughes could target after missing out on Huijsen.

Liverpool ‘appreciate’ Ajax star Jorrel Hato

In his Friday morning (May 16) Give Me Sport newsletter, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano was asked who Liverpool will target with Huijsen bound for Real Madrid. He then reported: “For sure, Jorrel Hato is one of the players appreciated at Liverpool.”

The defender was born in 2006 and is only 19-years-old. He has already earned six caps with the Netherlands international team. He has played alongside Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk on two occasions on the international stage.

Despite being just 19, he has already racked up an impressive 110 appearances for Ajax. He has mostly been used as a left-back by Ajax but he is a centre-back by trade. However, it means he could offer some versatility to Slot if he joined the Reds. He made his first-team debut with Ajax in 2022 aged 16.

Speaking about the player last year, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was full of praise for the youngster. Henderson has been with Ajax since January 2024 and was blown away by Hato’s maturity.

He said last year: “It’s crazy how young he is, but obviously how mature he looks when he’s on the pitch and also off the pitch. He’s a very mature person, works hard, fantastic player, and yeah, he has a bright future ahead of him, I’m sure. I think he just needs to continue to do what he’s he’s been doing.”