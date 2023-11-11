Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG continues to be a talking point as the January window approaches, with Liverpool one club credited with an interest

Liverpool are back at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as they welcome Brentford to Merseyside. The Reds have endured a difficult week, following two frustrating performances and results on the road.

Jurgen Klopp's men rescued a point with a stoppage-time header from Luis Diaz against Luton Town last weekend before suffering more VAR controversy as they saw a late equaliser disallowed in a 3-2 defeat to Toulouse in the Europa League.

Liverpool's last home outing was on October 29 when they defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 and they will look to get back to winning ways ahead of the November international break as the aim to overcome the Bees. The January transfer window is starting to come into view and we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Liverpool below.

Liverpool move for Mbappe 'doubtful'

Liverpool are likely to monitor Kylian Mbappe's situation at PSG with the striker in the final year of his deal with the French champions but a move to Anfield is doubtful, according to Football Insider. Mbappe had been heavily touted for a move to Real Madrid next summer but reports in Spain earlier this week claimed the La Liga outfit had 'given up' on signing Mbappe. Last week Madrid released a statement denying they were in negotiations with the player.

Mbappe revealed in 2022 he had spoken to Liverpool before signing a new contract with PSG. Despite the possibility of the forward being available on a free transfer, his wage demands are said to make a potential deal difficult for Liverpool. Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the player, with a few of those clubs more likely to be able to meet the player's salary requests.

Madrid 'may decide' to trigger Haaland release clause

Real Madrid could hand Liverpool and their Premier League rivals a huge boost next summer as Spanish outlet AS reports the La Liga giants are considering triggering Erling Haaland's release clause which is reported to be around £174m. The report adds weight to the claims Madrid are ready to move on from Mbappe, as was reported earlier this week.

