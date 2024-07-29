Real Madrid trying to repeat transfer trick with Liverpool and Bayern Munich duo

Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Spanish giants are plotting another transfer steal.

Real Madrid reportedly have their sights set on a double transfer swoop for both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies, according to reports in Spain.

Los Blancos have recruited exceptionally across the past few years, ensuring that their success has continued and that the club’s future is safe. A La Liga and Champions League swoop last season was spearheaded by signings such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger and others and they look like the team to beat once again after adding Kylian Mbappe to that list.

While Alexander-Arnold and Davies are objectively top full-backs, Madrid have decided to accelerate their interest due to the fact both are in the final years of their deal. The likes of Rudiger, David Alaba and Mbappe have all been signing as free agents which has transformed their squad and they could look to repeat the same feat next summer.

According to Spanish journalist Matte Moreto (Revlevo) Madrid are working on both deals for next year. Of course, they can sign pre-agreements in January ahead of a summer move and the pull of joining arguably the biggest club in football and to play alongside star names is something which will be very difficult to turn down.

For the Liverpool defender, there has been clamour from fans to see him sign a new deal. The latest reports have claimed the 25-year-old has spoken to new boss Arne Slot over his commitment to the upcoming season. Sources claim: ‘Alexander-Arnold, according to a number of sources, has talked up his determination to hit the ground running upon his return to club football and his commitment to the cause for the coming campaign has been detailed explicitly.’