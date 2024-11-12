Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool were keen to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

There might not be a Liverpool supporter who predicted such a stunning start to the season.

If anyone indeed predicted that Arne Slot would engineer 15 wins in his opening 17 games as head coach then it’s worth putting on the correct numbers for the upcoming Euromillions draw. Yet as we head into the third international break of the season, Liverpool find themselves sitting five points aloft of the Premier League and top of the Champions League standings.

Slot’s remit when succeeding the legendary Jurgen Klopp was to ensure the Reds continued to challenge for silverware and compete regularly for a top-four place. Klopp won seven major trophies during his time in the hot seat and restored the club’s position back at the zenith of European football. In October 2015, Klopp inherited a squad that was inadequately short of players who capable of allow Liverpool to compete at the top table. Through his shrewd coaching and sage recruitment, bringing in the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Alisson Becker and Sadio Mane, the Reds clambered back up the ladder.

Slot, in contrast, was handed down a dressing room that was awash of top-class stars. Liverpool had challenged for the Premier League title for much of Klopp’s final season before tailing off late, as well as winning the Carabao Cup. It’s why Slot was adamant he did not need to make wholesale changes after becoming head coach despite their being a clamour to do so from sections of supporters. Only Federico Chiesa arrived on the penultimate day, with Giorgi Mamarsashvili joining next summer.

When the January transfer window opens in less than two months’ time, the noise around potential new signings may not be as loud. However, the name Martin Zubimendi is unlikely to go away. He was the cast-iron target of Slot’s first summer, but the midfielder was unable to be prised to Merseyside. Zubimendi, who helped Spain to Euro 2024 glory, was identified as someone who could add more control to the deep-lying midfield role. Liverpool were prepared to meet the £51 million release clause installed in his Real Sociedad contract - yet got the indication that he was not prepared to depart his boyhood club.

The performances of Ryan Gravenberch have certainly helped Kopites forget about the failed pursuit of Zubimendi. Gravenberch has been tremendous operating in the number-six position. Per Squawka stats, he has been the best midfielder in the Premier League this season. But there is no out-and-out back-up for the Holland international, with Wataru Endo chiefly being used as a late substitute to snuff out danger and kill games. Alexis Mac Allister has played in the role previously, although he’s been preferred in a slightly more advanced role.

Gravenberch will require rotation as the season continues. Should he sustain an injury, there would be some concerns around whether Liverpool could continue to operate the way they have done so far. Rodri’s absence for Manchester City being a case in point.

Zubimendi would be the ideal potential recruit - especially after his most recent performance. Sociedad endured a difficult start to the campaign but have improved in recent weeks - culminating in victory over La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The Basque-based outfit battled to a 1-0 win, with Zubimendi providing the anchor. He won seven duels, made four clearances, two tackles and four recoveries to repel a potent Barca attack, as well as recording an 81 per cent pass completion - three of which were into the final third. Certainly, the performance has meant that Liverpool fans’ tongues have been wagging.

And after Sociedad’s triumph, head coach Imanol Alguacil told of his delight as his side beat the ‘the team in the best form in Europe’ along with the Reds. He said: “We were very daring, but not only until the 20th or 30th minute, but I would say until the 90th. We played against the team in the best form in all of Europe along with Liverpool. Also, I have to remember here that Barça, a team that is in great physical form, has had one more day of rest than us.”

Liverpool have proven in the past that they’re willing to make big-money signings during the winter. Van Dijk’s £75 million switch in 2018 is the most memorable, along with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in 2022 and 2023 respectively. It remains to be seen whether the Reds will reignite interest in Zubimendi.