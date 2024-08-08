MartÃ­n Zubimendi looks on during a Spain training session at Ciudad del Futbol de Las Rozas on June 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Martin Zubimendi is a Liverpool transfer target with a £51 million release clause.

Martin Zubimendi has been spotted in Real Sociedad training today.

The midfielder continues to be put through his paces by the Spanish outfit amid transfer interest from Liverpool. Zubimendi returned to training earlier this week after being given a belated holiday having helped Spain claim Euro 2024. The 25-year-old replaced the injured Rodri at half-time in the 2-1 win over England in the final last month.

Liverpool have identified Zubimendi as a transfer target as Arne Slot looks to bolster his options for the No.6 role in his engine room. Reports suggest that there is growing confidence that the Reds can prise Zubimendi, who has a £51 million release clause, away from his boyhood club.

But as for now, Zubimendi is still in training with the Basque-based side. Sociedad have posted footage of their session today on social media and he has been spotted. The Txuriurdin play Union Berlin in a friendly tomorrow in the German capital. It remains to be seen as to whether he will be involved in the encounter.