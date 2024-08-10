Sociedad make latest Martin Zubimendi decision as Liverpool 'set transfer deadline'

Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news on Martin Zubimendi.

Martin Zubimendi was handed a brief cameo for Real Sociedad amid transfer interest from Liverpool.

The Reds are keen to make the midfielder their first signing of the Arne Slot era. Zubimendi, who won Euro 2024 with Spain, has been identified as someone who can bring more control to Liverpool's midfield.

The 25-year-old only returned to training earlier this week after a belated holiday following the Euros. Liverpool's interest in Zubimendi, who has a £51.65 million release clause, emerged on Wednesday.

Hailing from San Sebastian, Zubimendi has still to decide whether to leave his boyhood club or not. He travelled with Sociedad for their final pre-season friendly against Union Berlin this evening. Zubimendi started on the bench in the German capital before being brought on in the 64th minute of the 1-1 draw. That could be good news for Liverpool and may mean a move is in the offing, although the fact it was Zubimendi’s first game back may suggest he’s being eased back into action.

According to Basque-based outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Sociedad have 'spared no expense' trying to convince Zubimendi to stay' and prepared to make him the club's highest-paid player'. Meanwhile, club president Jokin Aperribay has returned from his holiday and including Zubimendi in their squad to travel to Germany for the friendly is an attempt to 'make light of everything' that has happened in recent days.

It is also claimed that Liverpool want a decision over the weekend and 'are not going to wait' for Zubimendi. The Reds' 2024-25 Premier League season begins at Ipswich Town on 17 August.