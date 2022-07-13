Darwin Nunez had ‘massive blisters’ on his feet as Liverpool lost their first summer pre-season friendly to Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Darwin Nunez played through the pain barrier on his unofficial Liverpool debut.

Kopites aplenty have been excited to get a glimpse of the forward after he plundered 34 goals in 41 games last season - with two coming against the Reds in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Nunez was brought on for the final 30 minutes as Liverpool fell to a 4-0 pre-season friendly loss against Manchester United in Thailand on Tuesday.

The Uruguay international blazed an effort over the bar late on.

But Klopp was still happy with Nunez's maiden outing - despite having 'massive blisters' on his feet.

What’s been said

The Liverpool boss, via thisisanfield.com, said: "We could see immediately the boys were really researching him.

“I think it was his third session, and I think after his third sprint his lungs were ready to explode - like we nearly killed him with these balls.

“But he offered the runs and the boys wanted to pass the ball there, so that’s, for sure, one of his strengths. He was dangerous.

“So Darwin, we will see. But I think his profile is a proper No. 9, with speed, with aggression, can use his body.”

“I understand that we have to talk about that this early, but for us, it makes absolutely no sense.

“Fabio [Carvalho] is in for eight days and Darwin for three days – and has massive blisters on his feet!

“I think we’ve all experienced that in our life, it doesn’t feel different for professional football players, it’s still really painful.

“But that’s the situation. As I said, a lot of good situations, I saw a lot of good performances in moments, but no consistency.”