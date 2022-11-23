Register
RedBird founder gives clear answer to potential Liverpool takeover amid FSG sale

Liverpool takeover latest after FSG put the club up for sale.

By Will Rooney
3 hours ago

RedBird Capital Partners founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale has explained why a potential Liverpool takeover has been ruled out.

Fenway Sports Group have put the Reds up for sale, having owned the club since 2010. It’s reported that they have slapped a £4 billion price tag on Liverpool.

RedBird are part-owners of FSG, having bought around a 10% share in the John Henry-led group for £533m in April 2021.

Since then, RedBird have purchased controlling stakes in Italian giants AC Milan, who won the Serie A title last season, and Ligue 1 club Toulouse.

Speaking to The Australian, via SOHN Hearts and Minds, Cardinale admitted Liverpool are a ‘phenomenal asset’. However, Redbird's focus is on Milan.

And speaking on RedBird’s investment in FSG last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Cardinale said: “The assets weren’t necessarily distressed but we got the benefits in pricing - given they were adjusting to exogenous events. But the content (sport) was doing just fine. It had a blip, but the only blip was the monetising the live event.”

The likes of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Dubai International Capitval have all been linked as potential buyers.

But the likes of LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe - Britain’s richest man who tried to purchase Manchester United - are not in the frame.