RedBird founder gives clear answer to potential Liverpool takeover amid FSG sale

Liverpool takeover latest after FSG put the club up for sale.

RedBird Capital Partners founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale has explained why a potential Liverpool takeover has been ruled out.

Fenway Sports Group have put the Reds up for sale, having owned the club since 2010. It’s reported that they have slapped a £4 billion price tag on Liverpool.

RedBird are part-owners of FSG, having bought around a 10% share in the John Henry-led group for £533m in April 2021.

Since then, RedBird have purchased controlling stakes in Italian giants AC Milan, who won the Serie A title last season, and Ligue 1 club Toulouse.

Speaking to The Australian, via SOHN Hearts and Minds, Cardinale admitted Liverpool are a ‘phenomenal asset’. However, Redbird's focus is on Milan.

And speaking on RedBird’s investment in FSG last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Cardinale said: “The assets weren’t necessarily distressed but we got the benefits in pricing - given they were adjusting to exogenous events. But the content (sport) was doing just fine. It had a blip, but the only blip was the monetising the live event.”

The likes of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Dubai International Capitval have all been linked as potential buyers.