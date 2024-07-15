Adam Lewis of Liverpool arriving in Boston to continue Pre Season Tour on July 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The defender has made the a permanent move to the EFL.

Academy product Adam Lewis has issued a heartfelt thank you to Liverpool after starting the next chapter of his career.

The left-back spent 19 years on the Reds’ books before his release at the end of last season. He made one senior appearance in an FA Cup fourth-round replay victory over Shrewsbury Town in February 2020.

Lewis had loan spells at the likes of French club Amiens, Plymouth Argyle and Livingston before spending the past two campaigns at Newport County.

After his Anfield release, the 24-year-old will remain in League Two for the 2024-25 season after putting pen to paper on a one-year deal at Morecambe. He was one of 15 new signings announced alongside Liverpool-born winger Ben Tollett and former Everton forward Hallam Hope.

Lewis posted on Instagram: “19 years at a special club, Liverpool FC, has come to an end,” he posted on social media. Would like to say a massive thanks to staff, players and fans for everything and all the opportunities I’ve had. Liverpool will always hold a special place in my heart. Now onto a new chapter at Morecambe FC. Looking forward to the season ahead and meeting the fans. Can’t wait to get started.”

Replying to Lewis’ post, Kop legend and former captain Steven Gerrard, who coached the defender while serving as Liverpool under-18s coach, said: All the best mate.” Meanwhile, ex-Liverpool and Everton defender Conor Coady posted: “Good luck fella.”

LFCTV commentator Steve Hunter added: “Adam, you are a top lad with a lot of potential, loved commentating on your raids down the left, that season under Stevie G will live long in the memory some great moments in Europe too, all the best my mate and hope to catch you in future YNWA.”