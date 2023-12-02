The Liverpool star has been performing at a very high level this season so far.

Liverpool's overall start to the season has been hugely impressive, but it is time to shine a light on one player who is out-performing some of the league's best midfielders.

But, strangely enough, it isn't Dominik Szoboszlai or Alexis Mac Allister - it's Trent Alexander-Arnold. Despite still performing in his more natural right-back role at club level, his overall impact in terms of his chance creation and passing has been better than some of the Premier League's best midfielders.

At international level he has been promoted to a midfield role under Gareth Southgate due to the fact that England already possess the likes of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James for the right-back slot. And with the increased security of the backline plus Declan Rice, it makes sense that he would try to maximise the Liverpool star's strengths in a more advanced position.

However, for Jurgen Klopp, he remains a key figure in defence and only featured in midfield for very short periods such as in the final 10 minutes of the 4-0 win over LASK in the Europa League.

He netted his first goal of the season against Manchester City last weekend as a brilliant low drive secured a point against the champions and he has four assists in total so far. It is true he hasn't been at his most creative best in terms of output but he has managed to produce incredible creative passing numbers.

According to DataMB, he has been averaging 12.98 progressive passes per game alongside 3.45 through passes. Both figures are extremely strong but comparing him to the league's best only enhances those numbers. For example, in terms of full-backs, he stands completely alone as by far and away the most creative passing defender in the league.

Trent Alexander-Arnold compared to full-backs in the Premier League

What makes him even more impressive is the fact that he not only hugely outperforms the best defenders, but also the best midfielders. Outside of himself, the top five creative passers are Bruno Guimares, Bruno Fernandes, James Maddison, Cole Palmer with Enzo Fernandez leading the way.

After adding in the Liverpool star, we can see that his figures dwarf Fernandez - who already is well ahead of anyone else. He is literally off the chart for his progressive passing and averages the second highest through balls behind the Argentinian midfielder.

Trent Alexander-Arnold compared to the PL's best midfielders.

With everyone debating whether he should be moved into midfield eventually, these numbers continue to prove that he is wholly comfortable in the right-back role and that he is more effective from a deeper position rather than midfield.