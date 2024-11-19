Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

If there’s a position that Liverpool need to strengthen, many would concur it’s on the left-hand side of defence.

In truth, it is an area of the squad that supporters aplenty have argued that needs improving for a significant period. Granted, the Reds are not presently short of options - in terms of quality and quantity. Andy Robertson started the season below his best form, but head coach Arne Slot has insisted that is because the Scotland international missed the majority of pre-season. Robertson returned from Euro 2024 duty injured and, therefore, missed a substantial chunk of the summer.

It’s why Kostas Tsimikas has been handed more minutes so far this campaign than in in previous years. The Greece international, in his fifth season at Anfield, has made 11 appearances already, with six coming as starts. Tsimikas had previously failed to convince sections of fans but there’s widespread agreement that he has made improvements under Slot’s tutelage.

Once Robertson gets more minutes under his belt, it is expected he’ll again be out-and-out first choice. The former Hull City defender may no longer be at the peak of his powers, having been regarded as one of the best in his position as Liverpool won seven major trophies under Jurgen Klopp, but he’s still a top-class operator.

Yet a long-term successor is required. Robertson is now aged 30 and may only have a few more years operating at the top table. If Liverpool are to remain at the apogee of European football then an heir apparent for every member of the squad is required - whether that’s Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk or, indeed, Robertson.

One name who has been linked is Milos Kerkez. Reports in Hungary suggest that Liverpool have already opened negotiations with the 21-year-old. In truth, it’s easy to see why the Reds would be linked. It was regarded as somewhat of a coup when Kerkez was prised to Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar last summer. Top European clubs including Benfica were on his tail, with Kerkez’s father and agent, Sebastijan, claiming that 10 clubs were interested.

It was Bournemouth who prevailed, though. Richard Hughes, the Cherries’ then-technical director, persuaded Kerkez to move to the south coast. Indeed, it has paid off. A switch to the Vitality Stadium has proved to be invaluable in terms of his development.

Last campaign, Kerkez made 33 appearances as Andoni Iraola’s side finished 12th in the Premier League. This term, he has continued his upward trajectory with Bournemouth already producing wins over Premier League champions Manchester City and title-hopefuls Arsenal.

Given that Hughes has made the move from Bournemouth to become Liverpool’s sporting director, it’s scarcely a surprise that Kerkez could be on the wish list. It’s also reported that Manchester United are on the full-back’s trail. The Red Devils, now led by Ruben Amorim, are looking to find their way back to the footballing pinnacle and left-hand side of defence has been a long-standing issue. Luke Shaw has had persistent injury problems and Tyrell Malacia has been on the treatment table for the past 18 months. Meanwhile, summer signing Noussair Mazraoui is at his best on the opposite flank.

Should both clubs indeed step up their pursuit of Kerkez then Liverpool already have a clear advantage. He’s someone who already has a rapport with Hughes and will believe in the project presented to him given it has bore fruit at Bournemouth.