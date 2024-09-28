Richard Hughes sporting director of Liverpool during his first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool face Wolves in the Premier League and Rayan Ait-Nouri has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Arne Slot has conducted his due diligence on Liverpool's last trip to Molineux. The Reds' head coach is well aware of the unlikely match-winner in last season's 3-1 triumph.

"Last season because that game where Liverpool won, they were also 1-0 up and I think it took until the 85th minute where Robbo [Andy Robertson] scored a goal, which he doesn't do a lot," Slot said at his pre-match conference. "That was also a tough game for us. I think the players who played that game, almost all of them are still in the team, [they] know how tough it is to play over there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, it was Robertson who came to the Reds' rescue against Wolves in September 2023. With five minutes remaining, the Scotland international marauded from his left-back position to take up one of a striker, playing a one-two with Mo Salah before deftly finishing. It was a fitting way to toast his 200th Premier League appearance for Liverpool.

In Jurgen Klopp's trophy-laden era, Robertson is as feted among Kopites in the same breath as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. In terms of value for money, there have not been to many better signings than his £10 million arrival from Hull City. For a period, in the Champions League and Premier League-winning seasons especially, Robertson laid claim to being the best left-back in the world.

He's still in the upper echelons of that debate. Robertson has started every league game since Slot took over from Klopp in the driving seat. In the Premier League, Manchester City's Joško Gvardiol might be the only one superior.

But Liverpool's hierarchy will be aware that a successor will be required sooner rather than later. Robertson is now 30, turning 31 later in the campaign. He still has a couple of more years at his peak but an heir apparent needs to be sourced. In truth, Kostas Tsimikas is not an immediate replacement. The Greek has been at Anfield for four years and has scarcely been close to dislodging Robertson. Tsimikas is also 29 come the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have Luke Chambers and Owen Beck on loan at Wigan and Blackburn respectively. The pair's progress will be tracked yet they appear some way off competing for a first-team place at Anfield.

Therefore, the Reds may have to dip into the transfer market for the answer. Landing a bargain like Robertson may be difficult again. But swooping for someone the ilk of the ex-Dundee United man could be something that Richard Hughes looks at. And Robertson's counterpart when Liverpool face Wolves is someone who has been linked.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has spent the past four years at Molineux. Arriving from French side Angers when he was just 19, he's made steady development while learning on the job in the Premier League. Last term, he made a total of 38 appearances, recording three goals and two assists as Gary O'Neil's side secured a 14th-place finish.

"I’m enjoying working with Rayan, I think he’s an incredible talent, a great guy and he brings a real enthusiasm and life to the place," said Wolves boss O'Neil. "We can use him anywhere so, unfortunately, at the moment we have to because we don’t have many others."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the summer transfer window, Ait-Nouri's name was one that cropped up several times in the Liverpool gossip columns - yet no move materialised. The Algeria international stayed in the Black Country despite Manchester City also being mentioned as a potential suitor.

Wolves have had a difficult start to this campaign, garnering just one point from their opening five games. Therefore, it's scantly a surprise that Ait-Nouri has yet to thrive and has one assist in six outings so far.

Before joining Liverpool, however, Robertson had been part of a Hull side that suffered relegation from the Premier League. In 2016-17, he notched only one goal and created three in 39 games. However, performances and the data were more than enough to convince then-sporting director Michael Edwards. Perceived as a gamble by some, it was another example why Edwards is so revered by everyone in the game.

Slot was adamant that Liverpool did not require wholesale changes in his first summer transfer window. Yet the Dutchman will be acutely aware that evolution in his squad is required. Recruitment meetings will already be afoot and squad planning for next summer is underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, Ait-Nouri’s contract expires in 2026 although Wolves have the club option of another year. Yet rumours have swirling he has a £38 million release clause. Slot’s chief focus will be on his own left-back Robertson. Reds transfer chief Hughes, however, could be keeping a keen eye on the opposite number.