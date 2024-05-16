Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates with Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on February 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Liverpool face Wolves on the final day of the season with Rayan Ait-Nouri a player linked with a transfer to Anfield.

The entire day will be about Jurgen Klopp. From Sunday morning until the following days after, supporters will only have the outgoing manager on their minds.

For 90 minutes, when the Reds take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, Kopites will yearn for a victory so Klopp can go out on a high. However, before and after Liverpool’s final Premier League fixture of the season, the impact of Klopp will dominate pre and post-match talk around Anfield.

Klopp has restored the Reds back to the pinnacle of European football in his eight-and-a-half-year tenure. When he arrived, Liverpool were dining out on past glories. They looked as far away as ever from challenging for major honours again. But such has been Klopp’s impact, the Reds are again a bona fide force in England and on the continent. Seven major trophies have been won - and nine finals reached. A sixth Champions League was added to the trophy cabinet in 2019. And a year later, the 30-year wait for a league title was ended.

Kopites could no longer be chided that they had never claimed the Premier League. In other eras, another two would have been gleaned only for the dominance of Manchester City.

However, there is life after Klopp. Fenway Sports Group know that it will be a challenge to ensure Liverpool do not return to the malaise they found themselves in before Klopp's arrival. It's why John Henry and Co. have been strengthening the top brass on the footballing side of the Boston-based group.

Michael Edwards has returned as CEO of football, while Julian Ward is back as FSG's technical director. They both served as the Reds' sporting director - yet Richard Hughes will soon hold that title.

Hughes will arrive from Bournemouth on 1 June but it can be almost certain he's unofficially started work in his Anfield role. He will want to make a swift impression.

Why Edwards was so successful was his prowess to identify talent - both for the present and the future. Among his best signings, along with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker, ranks Andy Robertson.

There were some raised eyebrows when Robertson was recruited from Hull City in the summer of 2017. The Tigers had been relegated from the Premier League yet Robertson was arriving at a team who were embarking on a Champions League campaign.

Seven years later, anyone who had doubts about whether the Scotland international has been proven wrong. Robertson has been at the fulcrum of the trophy-laden period. Flying down the left flank, he has recorded 11 goals and 65 assists in 296 appearances. For several seasons, there was no better left-back in the world. Although this term was disrupted by a freak shoulder injury which sidelined him for three months, Robertson is still among the best in his role.

But now aged 30, a successor will be needed at some stage. Robertson will not be able to maraud and pillage up and down the wing forever. A plan is needed.

Joe Gomez has deputised tremendously this campaign but is a natural centre-back. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas has fallen down the pecking order and is 28, so would not be long-term solution.

And when Liverpool face Wolves, the Reds’ recruitment department could be keeping a close watch on one of the visiting players.

There have been suggestions that Rayan Ait-Nouri could be the heir apparent to Robertson. The Algeria international meets the profile of player that Liverpool target; someone who is still to hit their peak years and whose value is still to reach its apogee.

Ait-Nouri has been at Wolves since 2020, spending the first season on loan before joining on a permanent deal from French side Angers for £9.8 million. It has been in the past 12 months in particular that Ait-Nouri has caught the eye.

This season, the 23-year-old has recorded three goals and two assists in 37 appearances for Gary O'Neil's side, having operated as a left-back and wing-back. Given how attacking Robertson’s style has been at Anfield, Ait-Nouri could be the perfect blend to slot in seamlessly.

“He’s having an incredible season,” said Wolves manager O’Neil of Ait-Nouri after a 1-1 draw against Burnley last month. “I’m proud of him and proud of the work he’s done. I just wish he’d have scored five in the last four because there were two massive chances. “He’s doing unbelievably well with the changes in the different areas that we’re asking him to pop up in.”

Ait-Nouri has two years remaining on his Molineux contract and is valued at around £30 million by Transfermrkt. In the modern day, that is the going rate For context, Chelsea paid a fee that could reach £62 million for Marc Cucurella in 2022 as well as £50 million for Ben Chilwell two years earlier. Meanwhile, Arsenal splashed out £32 million for Oleksandr Zinchenko two years ago.