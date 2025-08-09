Richard Hughes Sporting Director of Liverpool during the first Arne Slot press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool prepare to face a summer transfer target when they play Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The due diligence will already be completed. Dossiers will have been compiled.

There can be sundry metrics and data from various platforms put together. It’s why Liverpool’s recruitment has been so good over the past decade or so. The signings of the likes of Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino were data-led. They were integral to the Reds’ return to the European elite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform that Michael Edwards, when serving as sporting director, and former director of research Ian Graham built for Liverpool’s transfer became the best in class. There were significantly more hits than misses. Even those signings who didn’t work out as well as hoped for such as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were because of injury problems.

But sometimes, for all of the numbers that can be crunched, the eye test cannot be beaten. Watching a player from the stands remains imperative before giving the green light. Data cannot account for factors such as mannerisms on the pitch, subtle differences that might not be picked up on and even attitude during warm-ups.

In truth, Liverpool will have near enough every detail required on Marc Guehi. There will be no stone unturned.

It is easy to see why Guehi appeals to the Reds. He ticks plenty of their boxes in terms of recruitment policy. Aged 25, he has just entered his peak years yet has more than 200 senior appearances under his belt - more than half of those in the Premier League. Guehi is also an established England international and helps meet the homegrown quota in England and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, he has entered the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace, which impacts his value. Last summer, Newcastle United offered £65 million that was turned down. Given his contractual situation, his price tag has dropped. Palace will not want to lose their captain - who led them to FA Cup glory for the first time in their history last season - on the cheap.

But the Eagles will also not be entirely comfortable at the thought of losing one of their prized assets for nothing. A fee of £40 million has been mooted. In terms of amortisation when it comes to profit and sustainability rules, Palace would make a £36 million profit after paying £20 million to buy Guehi from Chelsea four years ago.

Liverpool have yet to pull the trigger on Guehi. That is despite being short of a centre-back after the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen. Head coach Arne Slot has not denied that he would like another option in the position. “We still have numerous options that can play there,” said Slot. “But what I always say, it's the same boring answer as with players that we might bring in or not, I'm really happy with the players we are having and we have numerous players that can play in that position.”

After this weekend, the Reds’ stance might change. When Liverpool face Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley, Slot’s focus will be on delivering victory. However, from the stands, Richard Hughes may just have his focus on Guehi’s performance. The Anfield sporting director will have a top-end price he wants to pay for the former Swansea City loanee. Other targets are earmarked, with younger options such as Parma’s Giovanni Leoni and Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis potential alternatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But given that the Reds are seeking Premier League and Champions League glory in 2025-26, they’ll want as much quality as possible. Ideally, Liverpool will rotate their leader Virgil van Dijk in domestic cup games and maybe even in a league and European game or two now he’s aged 34. Ibrahima Konate has had his injury issues in the past and may require managing, while his contract ends next year. Joe Gomez, meanwhile, is currently sidelined with an Achilles problem and has had well-documented fitness problems.

If Guehi delivers a colossus performance against a Liverpool attack that is expected to feature £100 million record signing Florian Wirtz, Ballon d’Or frontrunner Mo Salah and £79 million arrival Hugo Ekitike then it could finalise Hughes’ decision.