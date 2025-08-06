Liverpool are interested in signing Marc Guehi who has entered the final year of his Crystal Palace contract.

Crystal Palace have named their price for Marc Guehi amid Liverpool’s interest, reports suggest.

The centre-back has entered the final year of his Selhurst Park contract. Despite being Palace’s captain, Guehi is not expected to sign fresh terms in South London and it means that the club may look to cash in on the defender in the current transfer window.

Guehi has been at the Eagles since joining from Chelsea for £20 million in 2021. He has made 155 appearances and skippered Palace to FA Cup glory for the first time in the club’s history last season. He is also an England regular and started the Euro 2024 final loss against Spain

Palace previous stance

Guehi has previously been wanted by Premier League rivals. Last summer, Newcastle United failed in their pursuit with bids of up to £65 million bid rejected. In addition, Tottenham Hotspur had a £70 million offer turned down in January.

Speaking on Guehi last summer, Palace chairman Steve Parish told BBC Sport: We would like to keep hold of him. There is a price and a situation where we might consider . Somebody [in another interview] said he is a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money.

"Realistically, he is homegrown, 24 years old and a sensational talent - so somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment, it isn't. He will still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it's not impossible [that he goes].

"He is certainly not making anybody's life difficult, his agents are decent people. It is a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference as to how he performs."

Price tag revealed

However, Palace will be wary that they could lose Guehi for free in a year’s time. Liverpool have the 25-year-old on their wish list if he is available for the right price. The sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million means that the Premier League champions are short in central defence.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are the current options but the pre-season double-header against Athletic Bilbao underlined how numbers can quickly depleted. Anfield captain van Dijk was ill while Gomez has an Achilles injury after leaving the Reds’ pre-season tour of Asia last month.

Asked if he wants to sign another centre-back after a 4-2 friendly loss against AC Milan in Hong Kong, head coach Arne Slot said: “I’m looking to my left (at Virgil van Dijk) and I don’t think we have a concern at centre-back! In terms of depth? I think Ryan [Gravenberch] showed today, by the way, that he can play in that position. He did it last season as well. Although we all know we favour him as a No.6. Wata [Endo] can play there. Joe Gomez only has a minor injury, he has been good for us last season as well. We have enough options left. But it’s true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”