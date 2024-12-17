The Liverpool winger is currently struggling for minutes out on loan.

Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has suggested it will be Kaide Gordon’s decision as to whether he returns to Liverpool next month.

The winger joined the Championship club on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window. Gordon was hoping to get regular senior minutes under his belt to encourage his development, having endured injury issues in recent seasons.

But Gordon has been a peripheral figure for Norwich. He has made only nine appearances for the Canaries, scoring once, and has been handed a solitary league start. He had been omitted from Norwich’s squad for three matches before making a late cameo in a 2-1 loss to Burnley last weekend.

Thorup has insisted he is not considering Gordon returning to Liverpool in the January transfer window. But the Carrow Road chief admitted that could change should the 20-year-old and the Reds decide. Via Pink Un he said: “I don’t think I will consider now whether he should go back in January because I see such a busy schedule, so I can easily see that he could make his way into the team again if he’s training well and doing his stuff like he’s supposed to do, then there is a way in for him.

“At the end, it is also up to him in his career what his next step should be. If he wants to stay here and fight, I would be more than happy about it because we need good players, and he is definitely a good player. He’s struggling to get into the team with all it takes physically and especially tactically.

“As a football team, we need more than 20 players to create the competition that we want to have. It’s a natural thing, and for the moment, he is out of the team because I prioritise some of the others.”