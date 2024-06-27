Liverpool's Anfield stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A look at the players who could leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot has confirmed that there will not be wholesale changes at Liverpool.

Despite taking over in the Anfield hot seat, the Dutchman is not planning to rip up all of Jurgen Klopp’s stellar work. Far from it.

But Slot will want make some tweaks, no doubt. And he might be eyeing an addition or two to his Reds squad. A defender, a holding midfielder and perhaps another forward may be in the new head coach’s shopping list.

However, he - along with new sporting director RIchafd Hughes will be aware that owners Fenway Sports Group do not hand out blank cheques. Liverpool are run on a self-sustainable model and that won’t change.

If the transfer kitty does need bolstering, sales could happen. Liverpool have a fine reputation to maximise the fees they receiving when offloading members of their squad. And surveying the current dressing room, there are several who could raise funds.

Sepp van den Berg

The Dutchman enjoyed a fine campaign at Mainz. Van den Berg made 36 appearances, scoring three goals and he was rated the best defender in the Bundesliga under the age of 23, per stats compiled by WhoScored.

The 22-year-old will return to Anfield with a year remaining on his deal - having previously had loans at Preston North End and Schalke - and behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez in the pecking order.

Slot will likely want to run the rule over his compatriot during the pre-season period. But with Liverpool said to be in the market for a new centre-back, van den Berg’s future is uncertain and the Reds won’t want to risk losing him for free in 12 months.

A reported price tag of £20 million has been slapped on the Holland under-21 international, although van den Berg has suggested that number will hinder a potential exit. Mainz want him back while Southampton, Brentford and Ajax have been linked.

Caoimhin Kelleher

It’s hardly a surprise that the goalkeeper has ambitions of being a No.1 in his own right. But Kelleher has admitted it may not happen at Liverpool with Alisson Becker firmly the first choice.

Kelleher will be pleased that he did not depart Anfield last summer. He enjoyed his best-ever campaign as he racked up 26 appearances. For the second time, the Republic of Ireland international helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup. And there were 10 outings in the Premier League - with the highlight being a 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

Kelleher has displayed that he is a high-class operator but he finds himself before arguably the world’s best stopper in Alisson. Now aged 25, he understandably will want to kick on.

It has been suggested by the Daily Mail that Liverpool will look for around £35 million for Kelleher, who Klopp called the best No.2 in the world.

Kostas Tsimikas

It was less than a year ago when the left-back signed a long-term contract at Liverpool. But at the end of the season, Tsimikas found himself as third choice in the pecking order. Andy Robertson is the undisputed preference when fit. But when Robertson and Tsimikas were injured, Joe Gomez deputised magnificently and thrust himself into second spot.

Since signing from Olympiacos in 2020, Tsimikas has had to settle for a back-up role on Merseyside.. After playing 48 times in the Premier League over four seasons, he could covet more regular action elsewhere. The 28-year-old is valued at around £18.5 million by Transfermkrt.

Tyler Morton

The midfielder may find himself at somewhat of a crossroads. It was in the 2021-22 season when Morton enjoyed a fine breakthrough. Previously a relative unknown, Morton burst onto the scene and was trusted enough to make starts in the Premier League and Champions League.

But the academy product has become somewhat of a forgotten figure. He’s been out on loan for the past two seasons and Liverpool have signed four midfielders since. Morton impressed at Blackburn Rovers in 2022-23 before he was one of Hull City’s main stars of 2023-24 as he registered three goals and five assists in 41 games. The Tigers narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

Morton, an England under-21 international, heads back to Merseyside and will likely want to know where he stands in Slot’s plans. After two years of regular action, he won’t want to go back to playing a bit-part role. RB Leipzig are said to covet the 21-year-old, with a £20 million price tag on his head.

Nat Phillips

The defender’s Cruyff turn he pulled off against AC Milan at the San Siro has gone down in Anfield folklore. But Phillips will already be working on a likely switch away from Liverpool - and even former goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has wished him good luck in his next move.

The 27-year-old endured a difficult first half of the campaign on loan at Celtic but got himself back on track when joining Cardiff City, playing 18 times. In truth, Phillips may want to finally find a permanent home, having also spent time at Bournemouth.

Liverpool reportedly were asking for £10 million last summer. But Phillips now has just a year left on his contract so their bargaining position isn’t as strong. A fee of £5 million could be fair.

Rhys Williams

If it wasn’t for the academy product, Liverpool would not have qualified for the Champions League in the 2020-21 campaign. Amid a centre-back crisis, with van Dijk, Gomez and Joel Matip all suffering season-ending injuries, an unlikely duo of Phillips and Williams stepped up.

Williams was just 20 at the time and his performances had supporters excited for the future. But it unfortunately hasn’t quite worked out for him since. He had loan spells at Swansea City and Blackpool before joining Aberdeen last summer - yet made just one appearance. And a move to League One side Port Vale in January lasted just a couple of weeks because of injury.