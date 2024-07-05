'Opportunistic' - Richard Hughes drops Liverpool transfer window hint after Anthony Gordon interest
Richard Hughes has revealed that Liverpool will try to become ‘opportunistic’ in his first summer transfer window as sporting director.
Hughes has been in his role since the start of June after he left his post at AFC Bournemouth. He arrives after helping appoint Arne Slot as Liverpool’s new head coach as the Dutchman succeeds Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.
So far, it’s been a quiet window for Liverpool with no new signings made so far. They were interested in Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon last week but the Reds but did not pursue a deal as they were not prepared to allow Jarell Quansah to head in the opposite direction.
Hughes spoke to the media for the first time during Slot’s press conference. He insisted that making improvements on the training pitch are paramount and then Liverpool will try to use the window to bolster their options.
The former Portsmouth midfielder told reporters: “It’s great to work with Arne. It was a difficult position at first because we both had jobs to finish and an important season to finish here.
“Since then, we have been in communications daily on many things - logistics, organisation and transfer window, which is something we know about as we go on.
“It’s a very talented squad. We need to improve, first on training picture first and foremost and we the window opens, we will always try to be opportunistic if we can. As we go, we will look to do that.”
