Liverpool next travel to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League with sporting director Richard Hughes facing his former club.

And so it became a two-horse race. Arne Slot was adamant that Nottingham Forest were in the Premier League title race. Certainly, after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at the City Ground, the Dutchman’s theory looked correct. The Reds might have dominated the second period but Forest displayed the attributions as to why they had given themselves an outside chance. Their defence was robust and counter-attacking prowess lethal.

However, after last weekend's results, Liverpool's head coach might well have shifted his stance slightly. The Reds cruised to a 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town, while Arsenal had to battle to a 1-0 triumph at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The gap between the Reds and second spot remains six points. However, Forest could not keep apace. For all of Nuno Espirito Santo's achievements this season, they suffered a sobering loss at the hands of AFC Bournemouth.

In a battle of this season's surprise packages, with Forest joint-second heading into the Vitality Stadium encounter, they were put to the sword. Bournemouth romped to a 5-0 victory, with Dango Ouattara firing a hat-trick while Justin Kluivert and Antonio Semenyo bagged. It leaves Forest nine points adrift of Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

While they might have given too much ground in the title race, Santo will still be a contender for Premier League Manager of the Season if he manages to guide Forest into the Champions League. However, there will be plenty who believe that Andoni Iraola may be deserving of the gong. The Spaniard has transformed Bournemouth into Champions League contenders in their own right. They're currently just a point outside the places to qualify for Europe's elite club competition - and four behind Forest.

Iraola has rightly garnered plenty of plaudits. Certainly, when he was appointed Bournemouth boss after the 2022-23 season, it was a bold choice that was not short of controversy. Gary O'Neil had guided the Cherries to safety in their first season back in the Premier League, with 15th place secured. Yet owner Bill Foley and Richard Hughes, who was Bournemouth’s technical director, decided that a change was required and wielded the axe.

Iraola was largely unheralded and, on the face of things, did not seem a significant upgrade to the layman when the appointment was made. The Spaniard had been in charge of Rayo Vallecano for the previous three years and while he secured promotion to La Liga, they had finished 11th in the previous campaign.

And when Iraola failed to secure a victory in his opening nine Premier League games, plenty questioned why O'Neil was disposed of. After O'Neil's Wolves secured a 2-1 win over Bournemouth, it seemed that Hughes and Bournemouth's decision may have backfired emphatically. After the game, the Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast: "He [O’Neil] would have loved to stand there with his middle finger like that up to the directors' box. He will never admit it, but secretly inside he will be absolutely thinking, f*** you.

"That is exactly what he is thinking. They are sat in 12th position on 11 points, looking down at Bournemouth - the team that sacked him. We all thought it was a stupid and harsh decision and if Bournemouth don’t get results soon, I think they play Burnley at home next week and if they don't get a result, you would fear for them."

However, despite the pressure, the Cherries stuck with Iraola. Hughes and Foley clearly believed results would soon turn - and that proved to be the case. Iraola’s methods paid dividends and Bournemouth finished 12th as they recorded 48 points - their highest total in the Premier League.

In the summer, Hughes was prised to Liverpool to take up the role of sporting director as he replaced the outgoing Jorg Schmadtke. Since arriving at Anfield, Hughes has faced flak from sections of fans given that there is no resolution to the protracted contract sagas of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold respectively.

But one thing he cannot be criticised for was being a key part of the decision-making process to decide on Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor in the Liverpool hot seat. That choice has put the Reds on track to claiming their 20th league title, as well as topping the Champions League table.

And Hughes' previous call on the south coast has played its part as to why Liverpool are in command of the Premier League. That is because Bournemouth have now taken three substantial scalps. In October, they earned a 2-0 victory over Arsenal before earning a thoroughly deserved 2-1 triumph against Manchester City two weeks later. Now Forest have been claimed as Iraola’s latest victim in deadly fashion.

But now Hughes will be hoping his decision does not come back to haunt him as the Reds travel to Bournemouth on Saturday. Slot and supporters alike will be wary of how difficult a game his troops will face. Yet Liverpool can take solace from the fact that they have prevailed four times in as many meetings since Iraola arrived in the Premier League.