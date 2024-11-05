Liverpool are top of the Premier League table after Man City’s shock defeat by Bournemouth.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Bournemouth are becoming the team to avoid for those who enjoy a flutter.

Premier League punters are likely to avoid the Cherries' fixtures when selecting their accumulators in the forthcoming weekends. The south-coast club have taken the two biggest scalps on offer. Not too many would have bet against Arsenal when they travelled to the Vitality Stadium a little more than two weeks ago. But last season's runners-up were condemned to a 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although Pep Guardiola rued Manchester City's injury issues for their visit to Dorset, they were still overwhelming favourites. Certainly, when City's team was announced, few were predicting the champions - who have won the title for the past four seasons - would return to the Etihad Stadium empty-handed. However, the Cherries produced another shock and delivered a 2-1 triumph - handing City their first league loss in 11 months.

What's more, to add to Bournemouth's achievements, a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa was sandwiched between the victories over Arsenal and City. That gutsy share of the spoils in the Midlands, courtesy of a stoppage-time equaliser from Evanilson, would have busted coupons aplenty.

After a quarter of the season, Bournemouth are one of the surprise packages. Head coach Andoni Iraola is earning rave reviews for the work that he's carrying out. Yet he has masterminded two gargantuan victories in the Cherries' history.

Kopites should have adulation towards Iraola given that the results he's engineered. They have propelled Liverpool to the top of the table. If the Reds indeed go on to be crowned champions then Bournemouth's feats should be remembered. And it's worth bearing in mind that it was the Reds' sporting director Richard Hughes who was responsible for hiring Iraola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Bournemouth sacked Gary O'Neil at the end of the 2022-23 season, having steered the club to Premier League survival, the decision was met with backlash. O'Neil had carried out a sterling job after succeeding Scott Parker, winning 10 of his 34 Premier League games in charge and yielding a 15th-placed finish.

But Hughes, who was the Cherries' technical director, and owner Bill Foley felt that a new direction was required. Iraola, a relatively unheralded name, was recruited from Rayo Vallecano. And after failing to win his opening nine games last season, the nadir being a 2-1 loss at the hands of O'Neil's Wolves, Iraola came under immediate pressure. But Bournemouth stuck with the Spaniard and that decision has come to fruition. The Cherries soon adapted to Iraola's methods and finished 12th with 48 points. They've continued on an upward trajectory this term and are ninth in table after 10 games, having collected 15 points.

After it was announced that Hughes would leave Bournemouth to join Liverpool, Iraola said: “Obviously for me, it is a shame, because I have been working quite closely with him this season. “He is very good at his job. As a person, we have had a very good connection since the beginning. I wish him the best for the future."

In truth, Hughes had a subdued first summer on Merseyside. Arne Slot, who succeeded Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss, was adamant that wholesale changes to the squad were not required. The Dutchman consistently stated how happy he was with quality group of players he inherited from Klopp. That theory has proven correct thus far, with Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League, winning their opening three Champions League games and into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granted, some sections of supporters are still to be fully convinced by Hughes. Liverpool's top summer target Martin Zubimendi could not be prised to Merseyside, although that was because he decided to stay at his boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Hughes' first signing was goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for up to £29 million, yet he has remained at Valencia for the season. Federico Chiesa was then recruited for just £10 million from Juventus, although the winger's impact on Merseyside has been limited so far because of injuries.

Hughes' chief focus will now be on the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, with the key trio's respective contracts expiring at the end of the season. The former Portsmouth midfielder will know supporters will judge him on whether the triumvirate can be tied down to new deals.

But it could be Hughes’ decision he took in June 2023 that the biggest impact during his first campaign at Liverpool.