‘Ridiculous’ - Jamie Carragher reacts to big news that will impact Liverpool

Chelsea have made the decision to sack Graham Potter as head coach.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 07:20 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 07:56 BST

Jamie Carragher felt that the sacking of Graham Potter was ‘inevitable’ as Liverpool now prepare to face a managerless Chelsea outfit.

The Stamford Bridge club took the decision to sack Potter after less than seven months at the helm. A 2-0 loss to Aston Villa left Chelsea 11th in the table despite spending more than £500 million in transfers since Todd Boehly’s consortium bought the club from Roman Abramovich last May.

Potter is the second manager of the Boehly era to be axed after Thomas Tuchel suffered similar fate just weeks into the 2022-23 season.

Carragher, writing on Twitter, believes is was ‘ridiculous’ in the first place to have got rid of Champions League-winning boss Tuchel.

The former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit said: “Todd said he would be different to Roman.

“I feel for Graham Potter, but it was inevitable. You don’t change Tuchel for Potter. Ridiculous decision to start with.”

Bruno Saltor will be in charge of Chelsea on an interim basis when Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge tomorrow night.

The Reds head into the game sitting in eighth place after a 4-1 loss at Manchester City last weekend.

Graham PotterChelseaStamford BridgeThomas Tuchel