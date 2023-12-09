Pundits have been having their say on a controversial moment during Liverpool's comeback win over Crystal Palace.

Palace went ahead through a penalty in the 57th minute, with Jean-Philippe Matata scoring from the spot after VAR spotted a late foul, with Palace having seen a penalty reversed in the first half after a foul was spotted in the build-up. But it all came crashing down for Roy Hodgson's men after Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 75th minute, receiving a second yellow card for preventing a Liverpool counter-attack.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah scored with the aid of a big deflection a minute later, and Elliott went on to win the game, but the red card was undoubtedly the turning point, with Palace riding momentum and full of belief up until that point. As for whether it was a red card, TNT Sport pundits Crouch and Ferdinand had similar views.

Crouch said after the game: "I just didn't see it coming at all, especially after that first half performance. The red card was a massive factor. I didn’t think it was a sending off but Liverpool capitalised on it and it was a fantastic goal from Harvey Elliott."