Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch agree over controversial moment during Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Pundits have been having their say on a controversial moment during Liverpool's comeback win over Crystal Palace.
Pundits Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch have agreed over a controversial decision during Liverpool's comeback away win over Crystal Palace. The Reds took all three points from Selhurst Park to - at least for now - go top of the Premier League, with Harvey Elliott scoring a late winner.
Palace went ahead through a penalty in the 57th minute, with Jean-Philippe Matata scoring from the spot after VAR spotted a late foul, with Palace having seen a penalty reversed in the first half after a foul was spotted in the build-up. But it all came crashing down for Roy Hodgson's men after Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 75th minute, receiving a second yellow card for preventing a Liverpool counter-attack.
Mohamed Salah scored with the aid of a big deflection a minute later, and Elliott went on to win the game, but the red card was undoubtedly the turning point, with Palace riding momentum and full of belief up until that point. As for whether it was a red card, TNT Sport pundits Crouch and Ferdinand had similar views.
Crouch said after the game: "I just didn't see it coming at all, especially after that first half performance. The red card was a massive factor. I didn’t think it was a sending off but Liverpool capitalised on it and it was a fantastic goal from Harvey Elliott."
Ferdinand added: "I agree, I didn’t think it was a red card." Given the dismissal was two yellow cards, Palace won't be able to appeal the decision in any case. Liverpool are now top of the table by one point, but Arsenal can change that when they play Aston Villa later on Saturday.