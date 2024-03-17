Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

Rio Ferdinand believes Darwin Nunez is not good enough to play for Manchester United over Rasmus Hojlund.

Both young strikers were signed for big-money feels and endured tricky starts to life at the Red Devils and Liverpool respectively. Arriving 18 months ago, Nunez bagged a modest 15 goals across all competitions in his debut season.

The Urugayan’s has already trumped that tally this time around as Liverpool aim to add a Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup crown to their Carabao Cup win. An improved run of form has seen Nunez score five goals in his last seven Premier League games.

However, Man United legend Ferdinand is still not convinced. He believes Hojlund, the Red Devils’ £75million arrival from Atalanta, has the edge over him.

The Dane also got off to a lean start in English football - taking 14 games to score his first Premier League goal. Many were writing Hojlund off - just as they were Nunez - by suggesting he did not have the tools for the Premier League.

But the 21-year-old has enjoyed an upturn in form since the new year to dispel the doubts. While he has missed the last three fixtures through injury, netting seven times in as many games showed United fans his potential.

