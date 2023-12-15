The Brighton manager has explained how the tactical battle played out against Liverpool this season.

Roberto De Zerbi was booked for remonstrating with the fourth official, with Jurgen Klopp intervening on the touchline to try to placate the Italian. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has explained how both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola fumbled his game plans earlier this season.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City endured tight games against De Zerbi's side; Liverpool drew 2-2 at the Amex Stadium in October, while City emerged as 2-1 winners at the Etihad a few weeks later.

There were some similarities from the two games; both were extremely entertaining as fans were able to witness free-flowing football. In the past, there has been huge respect from both Klopp and the Brighton manager with the duo taking time to compliment each other's managerial tendencies and their team's style of play.

“I have to say I could not respect more what he is doing." Klopp claimed earlier this season. "I'm a real supporter of it, I'm a football lover and if someone comes in with the impact he has on football, that shouldn't be underestimated." And now De Zerbi has spoken out on a tactic that was used by the Liverpool manager which foiled his plans earlier this season - a tactic which involves the goalkeeper.

"The evolution of the role of the goalkeeper: today he is becoming an additional player on the pitch at the time of construction," De Zerbi told Brescia Oggi via Sport Italia. "I give you the example of two matches played this year by my Brighton, against Liverpool and Manchester City: I had prepared the defensive phase, in both cases, going man for man.

"However, Klopp and Guardiola raised the goalkeeper a lot in relation to the penalty area, transforming him into an outfield player and definitely putting me in difficulty."

The two sides aren't set to face off until the end of March at Anfield, in what could be a very important game given Liverpool's title ambitions. De Zerbi's side have an abundance of quality and a style of play that can hurt anyone on any given day.