Roy Keane & Jamie Carragher at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on August 16, 2024 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as the Reds aim to get back to winning ways

Liverpool have the chance to end their losing streak on Sunday afternoon as fierce rivals Manchester United visit Anfield in the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s side struggled before the international break, as they lost three games in all competitions. They lost twice in the Premier League as they conceded stoppage-time goals against both Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

With a host of new signings and record transfer spend, the Reds have struggled to click into gear this campaign. They performed well in their last outing at Anfield, as they defeated Everton 2-1 in the Merseyside derby with Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike bagging the goals in that game.

United have been inconsistent this season but did beat Sunderland 2-0 in their last outing which left them with two wins from their last three outings. Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled away from home, however.

Sky Sports pundits predict Liverpool v Man Utd result

“I’m going to go 3-1 to Liverpool,” said ex-Man United midfielder Roy Keane.

“2-1 to Liverpool, he said,” added Neville, another former Red Devils man, said as he referred to Jamie Carragher.

Keane and Carragher know this fixture better than most and while the pair have agreed on the outcome being a Liverpool win, there is a disagreement over the scoreline.

Liverpool have played 10 games in all competitions this season, winning seven of those. Of those wins, all have come by one goal expect for their 4-2 victory over Bournemouth which came on the opening day of the season.

Most of Liverpool’s wins have come with goals deep into stoppage time with their victory over Everton a rare exception.

What the managers have said ahead of the clash

Speaking ahead of the game, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was keen to point out that United have been better than their results might suggest this season.

The Dutchman said: “I look forward to every single Premier League game but maybe even more towards the United one, because I know how special it is and I've experienced last season how special a game it is.

“We know that it's probably the game that's been watched the most all over the world. It's special to be part of it but in the end it's also a game where we have to be at our best, because United, in my opinion, has had a better start of the season than maybe the league table is showing.

“A very interesting game and a game to look forward to, especially because it's played at Anfield. I think our fans have been so supportive for us as long as I'm here and long before I was here. I think they understand that the team that has lost three times in a row, they need to be ready, our team, but I think our fans can help us and will help us on Sunday as well.”

Meanwhile, his counterpart Ruben Amorim said of Liverpool: “Sometimes things change really fast but if you see the history of both clubs, you can feel that sometimes you have one club that is winning, winning, winning and one club that is having a bad moment. That happened with Liverpool when Manchester United was winning everything and that happened with Manchester United when Liverpool was winning everything.

“We have to acknowledge that and be really honest with the fans. We can win any game, if we think about winning the next game, that is the most important thing, we can win the next game. If we are to be the same level as Liverpool in the future, that is the idea, I don't know how long it is going to take.”