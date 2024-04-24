Liverpool’s search for a new manager looks set stretch beyond the end of the 2023/24 season as recruitment for Jurgen Klopp’s successor proves tricky. The Reds have already hit a significant roadblock in their pursuit of Xabi Alonso and the former Anfield star is now completely off the table.

In the wake of a failed move for Alonso, who has committed himself to Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool have been linked with a number of other targets and the main name now in the spotlight is Rúben Amorim. However, their interest in the Sporting CP manager is not simple either, as other clubs are also interest in snapping him up this summer.

Amorim, who is well on track to lift this season’s Primeira Liga title, has an impressive pedigree with Sporting. In his debut season with the Lions, he guided them to the league title as well as the Taça da Liga, reviving the club’s reign at the very top.

With a second title just four games away and a seven-point advantage over Benfica, Amorim is attracting a lot of interest from overseas clubs. Liverpool are the main team looking to bring him in, but a new report has linked Chelsea to the 39-year-old as well.

Despite boasting huge stars like Cole Palmer and splashing millions on new signings, the Blues are struggling in the Premier League again this season. Last term, they finished outside the top 10 and they are completely out of the picture for Champions League football this time round as well.

According to Mail Sport, Chelsea are still making a decision over whether Mauricio Pochettino will keep his position as manager beyond this season but the possibility of parting ways with him ‘will be seriously considered’.

