Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich last summer.

Ryan Gravenberch has insisted that he sees his long-term future at ‘top club’ Liverpool.

The midfielder joined the Reds last summer from Bayern Munich for a fee of £34 million. Gravenberch’s maiden season yielded four goals and two assists in 36 appearances. And while he was largely used as a substitute in the Premier League, Gravenberch enjoyed an eye-catching end to the campaign - with the highlight netting in a 3-1 victory over Fulham.

There were reports in Turkey that Besiktas are keen to sign the 22-year-old in the upcoming transfer window. But with Arne Slot succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat, Gravenberch is relishing working with his fellow Dutchman. And after being included in the Netherlands’ provisional squad for the European Championships, he’s hoping that ‘freshness’ can see him make the final cut.

“That's why I'm satisfied with my season at Liverpool," Gravenberch told Algemeen Dagblad as he discussed his lack of chances at Bayern.

“I wanted to make more minutes and I succeeded. I have played good matches, but also lesser ones. No, I'm not as tired as I am after a season where you've played everything. I haven't played everything. Can that freshness be an advantage? Well, I'm ready if you ask me. Anyway, first let's be part of the final selection.

“A top club, I hope to play here for years to come. And soon a Dutch trainer with Arne Slot. No, I've never spoken to him. Not even during my time as an Ajax player. But he is a trainer who likes attacking football. That should suit me, you would think. We will see.”

Gravenberch is back in the Netherlands’ set-up for the first time after being banished for a period. Last September, the ex-Ajax man opted against representing the under-21s as he wanted to use the international break to settle in at Liverpool.

The decision irked Oranje manager Ronald Koeman and he admitted he still held a grudge over Gravenerch’s decision during October’s round of fixtures. Gravenberch’s expulsion was ended the following month but was he not selected, while injury ruled him out of March’s international break.

Gravenberch revealed he has held talks with Koeman since and the pair have moved on - but defended his initial decision.

He added: “Because at that moment I thought it was necessary. I had a conversation with Ronald Koeman and I think it is closed. It will no longer play a role, otherwise the national coach will not call me for this internship, I think.

