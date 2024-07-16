Sadio Mane of Liverpool lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy at the end of the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The forward left Liverpool only two years ago.

Sadio Mane's agent has ruled out the Liverpool legend making another summer switch.

The forward etched himself into Anfield folklore during his six years at the club. Mane scored a total of 120 goals in 269 appearances - with the Reds winning six major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

But the Senegal international opted to depart in the summer of 2022 to join Bayern Munich. Things didn't go well at the Bundesliga giants, spending just one season at the Allianz Arena before moving to Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr.

The Riyadh-based team finished second in the Saudi Pro League and were King's Cup runners-up as Mane bagged 19 goals in 50 games.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a return to Europe, though. It's been suggested he could re-sign for Red Bull Salzburg, having spent two years at the Austrian side between 2012-2014. Pep Lijnders, who served as Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager at Liverpool and worked with Mane, is now in charge of Die Roten Bullen.

However, Mane's agent Bjorn Bezemer has poured cold water on such a move and insisted he will be staying at Al Nassr. Via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bezemer said: “I didn’t have any meeting with clubs regarding Sadio. “I can guarantee that Mané is preparing the season with Al Nassr and so he has absolutely no intention to leave. His club is extremely happy with him.”