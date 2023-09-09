Saudi Arabia chief makes fresh Mo Salah transfer claim as Graeme Souness issues Liverpool concern
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool as the international break continues.
Liverpool are now just a week away from returning to action amid the international break.
The Reds have enjoyed a solid start to the new season, winning all-but one of their first four games so far, drawing the other. Jurgen Klopp’s men have looked much sharper than they did much of last season, and there is renewed optimism despite the need to improve defensively if the Premier League title is the aim.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.
Salah latest
Liverpool have kept hold of Mohamed Salah for now, rejecting advanced up to £200million from Saudi Arabia, well aware they wouldn’t have been able to replace their superstar.
But Saudi Arabia Pro league chief Michael Emenalo has said the chase may not be over in the long-term. “First and foremost, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet,” Emenalo told Sky Sports.
“I’ve said before, privately and publicly, that we welcome anybody that wants to come [to the SPL]. That includes Salah. We have to do things in a very professional and respectful manner. That’s what the SPL has been refined to do – bring professionalism, respect of efficiencies, and to do things in a competent way.”
Sounness worry
Graeme Sounness has been speaking about Liverpool’s gaps after a relatively strong transfer window.
“I think the defence is more than good enough, the goalkeeper is more than good enough, but the blend in the midfield is not quite right,” he told The Mirror. “I’d like to see them get another central defender, Matip can’t keep himself fit for a long, hard Premier League year.”
Liverpool strengthened their midfield significantly over the summer, but they did lose Fabinho, andJordan Henderson, so Klopp has a very new looking midfield that he needs to embed quickly.