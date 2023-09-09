All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool as the international break continues.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are now just a week away from returning to action amid the international break.

The Reds have enjoyed a solid start to the new season, winning all-but one of their first four games so far, drawing the other. Jurgen Klopp’s men have looked much sharper than they did much of last season, and there is renewed optimism despite the need to improve defensively if the Premier League title is the aim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Salah latest

Liverpool have kept hold of Mohamed Salah for now, rejecting advanced up to £200million from Saudi Arabia, well aware they wouldn’t have been able to replace their superstar.

But Saudi Arabia Pro league chief Michael Emenalo has said the chase may not be over in the long-term. “First and foremost, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet,” Emenalo told Sky Sports.

“I’ve said before, privately and publicly, that we welcome anybody that wants to come [to the SPL]. That includes Salah. We have to do things in a very professional and respectful manner. That’s what the SPL has been refined to do – bring professionalism, respect of efficiencies, and to do things in a competent way.”

Sounness worry

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graeme Sounness has been speaking about Liverpool’s gaps after a relatively strong transfer window.

“I think the defence is more than good enough, the goalkeeper is more than good enough, but the blend in the midfield is not quite right,” he told The Mirror. “I’d like to see them get another central defender, Matip can’t keep himself fit for a long, hard Premier League year.”